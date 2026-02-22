Thunder Win Streak Hits Nine with 5-2 Victory over Greensboro

Published on February 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder celebrate a goal

GLENS FALLS - Alex Campbell recorded three points as the Adirondack Thunder extended their win streak to nine games with a 5-2 victory over the visiting Greensboro Gargoyles on Sunday in front of a sellout crowd of 5,043 at Harding Mazzotti Arena. With the victory, the Thunder pulled even with Wheeling for first place in the North Division.

After no scoring in the first period, Adirondack scored three times in the second. Alex Campbell started the scoring by deflecting a Jacob Graves shot into the net for a 1-0 lead. The goal was Campbell's seventh of the year just 29 seconds into the period with assists from Graves and Sean Olson.

Brian Carrabes put one in just 34 seconds later for a 2-0 lead. Carrabes and Justin Taylor did a give-and-go pass with the one timer by Carrabes beating goaltender Ruslan Khazheyev for his ninth of the year. Assists were credited to Taylor and Matt Salhany at the 1:03 mark.

The Thunder took a 3-0 lead as Tag Bertuzzi drove to the net and got his own rebound, sliding it by the right leg pad of Ruslan Khazheyev. The goal was Bertuzzi's 13th of the year with helpers from Chase McLane Brannon McManus at 11:15 of the second, and the Thunder took the three-goal advantage into the third.

Adirondack took a four-goal lead in the third period as Matt Salhany tapped in his 13th of the year off a great feed from Brian Carrabes. The goal was Salhany's 13th of the year with assists from Alex Campbell and Luke Reid on the power play at 5:40 of the third.

After Greensboro got on the board at 10:17 of the third, Sean Olson answered back with his fourth of the year as he deflected in a Jeremy Hanzel shot for a 5-1 lead with 8:41 left in regulation. The Gargoyles got one back and the final score was 5-2.

Tyler Brennan stopped 24 shots in the win.

The Adirondack Thunder returns to Harding Mazzotti Arena on Wednesday to host the Reading Royals at 7 p.m.

