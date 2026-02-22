Rush Announce Pair of Trades

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Sunday, in an Active Life Chiropractic roster adjustment, the team has finalized a pair of trades with the Indy Fuel and Adirondack Thunder.

Defenseman Kaleb Tiessen has been traded to Indy in exchange for future considerations. Forward Lucas Helland has been traded to Adirondack for cash considerations.

Tiessen, 23, signed with the Rush on December 15th out of St. Cloud State University. The 6-foot-5 rookie defenseman played 13 games with Rapid City and recorded one assist.

Helland, 24, is in his fourth professional season and first in the ECHL. He was acquired from the Iowa Heartlanders on January 26th. The 6-foot-3 forward played five games with the Rush and has 26 total games played this year.

