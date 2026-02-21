Torchia Dazzles, Worcester Rallies to Stun Rush in Overtime
Rapid City Rush News Release
RAPID CITY, SD - The Rapid City Rush (21-23-4) picked up a point in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Worcester Railers (23-19-6) at The Monument Ice Arena on Friday.
Worcester erased two deficits, including a game-tying strike with just over two minutes remaining, then Anthony Repaci deflected a centering pass home to end the night 59 seconds into overtime.
Briley Wood came out firing for the Rush with two goals in a span of under three minutes. Wood picked up his first multi-goal performance with Rapid City and third of his career.
Rapid City led 2-0 after the first, but Worcester tipped the scales in the second. The Railers scored three times in a span of six-and-a-half minutes to flip a two-goal deficit to a 3-2 lead.
Despite being outshot heavily in the third, the Rush scored on their first two shots. Ryan Chyzowski banked a shot off Worcester goaltender Tristan Lennox for his team-leading 21st of the season. Then, the Rush received their first power play of the series when Rasmus Ekström was tripped, and Blake Bennett wired a top-shelf wrist shot to reclaim a 4-3 Rapid City lead.
Worcester pulled Lennox aggressively with two-and-a-half minutes remaining, and it paid off. Drew Callin, the former Rush turned Rush-killer, completed his first professional hat trick and tied the game with 2:18 to go.
The Rush had one possession in sudden-death overtime and one Bennett shot, but the Railers survived it and won the game just seconds later.
Worcester put up 53 shots, a season-high, and outshot Rapid City, 53-20.
In his first start since December 20th, Nathan Torchia did everything he could for the Rush with a career-high 48 saves on 53 shots, including multiple save of the week contenders. Lennox made only 16 saves on 20 shots but did enough to earn the win for Worcester.
The two-week homestand concludes tomorrow night with Black Hills Brawl Night, presented by RESPEC. The Rush will wear South Dakota Mines jerseys and Worcester will wear Black Hills State sweaters in this game's inaugural edition.
Next game: Saturday, February 21 vs. Worcester. 7:05 p.m. MST puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.
The Rapid City Rush continue their homestand against the Worcester Railers on February 19th, 20th, and 21st! Saturday, February 21st is the inaugural Black Hills Brawl Night, presented by RESPEC. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.
