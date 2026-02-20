ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Friday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Rapid City's Russell fined, suspended

Rapid City's Bobby Russell has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #746, Worcester at Rapid City, on Feb. 19.

Russell is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking at 19:38 of the second period.

Russell will miss Rapid City's games vs. Worcester (Feb. 20 and Feb. 21) and at Tulsa (Feb. 27).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Tulsa's Jirousek fined, suspended

Tulsa's Lukas Jirousek has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #745, Tulsa at Greenville, on Feb. 19.

Jirousek is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his boarding infraction at 4:27 of the third period.

Jirousek will miss Tulsa's game at Greenville on Feb. 21.

