Gargoyles Join Winston-Salem Thunderbirds at Youth Learn to Skate

Published on February 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles' commitment to growing the game extended beyond the final buzzer on Monday night, February 16, as forwards Greg Smith, Deni Goure, and Anthony Messuri volunteered their time coaching at a local youth hockey session.

Joining players from the Twin City Thunderbirds, the group worked directly with young skaters, running drills and teaching the fundamentals of skating, puck control, passing, and shooting. The collaborative effort continued a shared mission between professional organizations in the Triad to strengthen grassroots hockey and inspire the next generation of players.

For Smith, who has helped spearhead youth initiatives throughout the season, the opportunity represents more than just an appearance, it is about building a foundation. Since arriving in Greensboro, the 27-year-old forward has emphasized the importance of creating accessible pathways for kids to fall in love with the sport, much like he did growing up in Ontario with consistent access to ice time and coaching.

Goure and Messuri echoed that enthusiasm on the ice Monday night, engaging with players one-on-one and offering encouragement throughout the session. From demonstrating edge work to helping young goaltenders square to the puck, the professionals ensured each participant left the rink with new skills and added confidence.

The partnership with Twin City players and the Greensboro Stars highlights a regional commitment to hockey development. By uniting organizations across leagues, the initiative broadens exposure to the sport and reinforces a community-first mindset that extends beyond team rivalries.

With continued appearances at youth practices, clinics, and potential summer programming on the horizon, the Gargoyles remain focused on building something sustainable in the Gate City. Monday night's skate was another stride forward in a long-term vision to expand opportunities, increase participation, and keep the game growing across North Carolina.

For more information on upcoming youth initiatives and Gargoyles community events, visit gargoyleshockey.com.







