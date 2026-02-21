Cronin's Three Point Night Leads Mariners over Bison

BLOOMINGTON, IL - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, won their third straight road game on Friday night at Grossinger Motors Arena, as they defeated the Bloomington Bison, 4-1 in the inaugural meeting between the two teams. Robert Cronin led the Mariners offense with a goal and two assists.

The first two periods were highlighted by each team's respective penalty kill, as the Mariners had four power play opportunities and the Bison had three - all successfully killed off. The Mariners got an even strength goal from Cronin at 13:56 of the opening period for the lone goal of the first 40 minutes. Zach Jordan came up with a turn over in the high slot and fed Brooklyn Kalmikov in the right circle, who zipped it to Cronin on the backdoor for the finish.

Exactly a minute into the third, Cronin sent Brooklyn Kalmikov through the middle of the attacking zone, who ripped a perfect wrister inside the post for an insurance tally and a 2-0 Maine lead. The third forward on the line, Zach Jordan added a goal of his own at 12:16, set up by Cronin yet again, down the right-wing side with a stick-side wrister. The Bison pulled their goaltender and scored 6-on-5 at 18:57 when Mark Kaleinikovas beat Brad Arvanitis from the left circle. Just 30 seconds later however, defenseman Colin Felix backhanded one all the way from the Mariners zone into the empty net to seal the 4-1 final. Felix was just re-assigned to Maine from AHL Providence yesterday.

Arvanitis was fantastic again in the Mariners net, stopping 33 of 34 Bison shots for his 12th win of the season. He's allowed just two goals in his last three starts for a .980 save percentage.

Arvanitis was fantastic again in the Mariners net, stopping 33 of 34 Bison shots for his 12th win of the season. He's allowed just two goals in his last three starts for a .980 save percentage.

The Mariners (24-15-5-2) have two more games at Bloomington on Saturday night (7 PM ET) and Sunday afternoon (5 PM ET). They return home next Sunday, March 1st to take on the Trois-Rivieres Lions at 3 PM, for "First Responders Night," presented by WGME.







