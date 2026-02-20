Grizzlies Sign Goaltender Hunter Miska

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed goaltender Hunter Miska.

Miska has appeared in 6 NHL games in his career. He made his NHL debut with Arizona at Detroit on November 13, 2018. Miska played in 5 games with the 2020-21 Colorado Avalanche, earning a win for Colorado at Arizona on February 26, 2021, where he saved 18 of 20. Miska has 6 years of AHL experience with Tucson, Colorado and Bridgeport. In 125 AHL games he has a 65-40-9 record with a 2.89 GAA and a .901 save percentage.

Miska appeared in 3 games with the 2019-2020 Utah Grizzlies, where he had a 2-1 record with a .947 save percentage and a 1.62 goals-against average. Miska was the league goaltender of the week from November 18-24, 2019. Miska also played in 2 games for Utah during the 2021-22 Mountain division championship season, where he had a 1-1 record.

In a separate roster move the Grizzlies released goaltender Dominic Basse.

