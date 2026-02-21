Stingrays Fall to Gladiators, 4-2

South Carolina Stingrays defenseman Connor Moore keeps an eye on the action

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays dropped the first of two meetings this weekend against the Atlanta Gladiators, 4-2, on Friday night at the North Charleston Coliseum in front of 4,189 fans.

South Carolina (31-18-1-0) carried its offensive momentum from Wednesday into the first period on Friday. Romain Rodzinski scored 3:42 into the opening frame to give the Stingrays a 1-0 lead.

The Stingrays dominated play over the opening 20 minutes and broke through again with just over six minutes remaining. Ludwig Persson knocked home a rebound from the slot, doubling South Carolina's lead to 2-0.

Atlanta (32-12-1-1) responded in the second period. Ryan Francis scored 5:30 into the middle frame, cutting the Stingrays' lead in half to make it 2-1. The Gladiators then tied the game late in the period on a shorthanded goal from Alex Young, sending the teams into the third period tied at two.

The Gladiators began the third period on a 5-on-3 power play and capitalized. Cody Sylvester gave the visitors their first lead of the game, 3-2, at the 3:27 mark of the final frame.

Trailing by a goal, the Stingrays pressed for the equalizer over the final 16 minutes, outshooting the Gladiators in the third period. With just under two minutes remaining in regulation, South Carolina pulled its netminder for the extra attacker, but Young scored his second of the night into the empty net to seal the 4-2 victory for Atlanta.

South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday, February 21st, against the Atlanta Gladiators for Star Wars© Night presented by Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty at 6:05 p.m.

