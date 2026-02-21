Icemen Earn a Point in 3-2 Overtime Loss at Florida

Published on February 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

ESTERO, FL -- Scott Ratzlaff made 40 saves in the first 56 minutes, but the Florida Everblades scored twice in the final four to tie it, and once in overtime to defeat the Icemen 3-2.

Ratzlaff finished with 46 saves on 49 shots, with one goal against coming on a 6-on-4 power play, one on a 6-on-5, and the final on a two on one break in overtime.

Cam Johnson made 16 saves on 18 shots against for Florida.

Brayden Hislop scored his third of the season to at 7:07 in the 2nd period to give the Icemen a 1-0 lead. Hislop buried the loose change from inside the right wing face for circle after a shot from the point by Taos Jordan.

David Jankowski scored his first as an Icemen and second of the season to make it 2-0 at 8:53 in the second stanza period. Dalton Duhart outmuscled an Everblades defender and slid it to Jankowski, who rifled a quick shot from the low slot that went bar-in.

Logan Lambdin netted a power play marker, his fifth tally of the season, at 16:31 in the 3rd period with Hudson Elynuik adding an assist.

Jesse Lansdell tied it with 45 seconds left in regulation, scoring his ninth of the season from, point blank range, with Kyle Penney and Jordan Sambroom garnering assists.

Oliver Chau scored the game-winner, his eighth goal of the season, after receiving a pass across from Craig Needham on a 2 on 1, before finding the back of the net.

The Icemen earn a point on the road, and will get set for the rematch on Saturday in Estero at 7:00 p.m.

By Jack Ziskin







