Gargoyles Drop Game 1 in Glens Falls, 4-3, to Adirondack

Published on February 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







GLENS FALLS, NY - The Greensboro Gargoyles scored in the final minute to cut into the Adirondack Thunder lead, but ran out of time in a 4-3 loss.

After a scoreless first period, the Thunder took a 1-0 lead 55 seconds into the second. David Gagnon matched the marker two minutes later, tying the game with his first of two points on the night. After the Thunder regained the lead at 6:22 in the second period, the Gargoyles responded again to tie the game 2-2, unassisted by Anthony Rinaldi at 14:13.

Adirondack's Matt Salhany scored twice late in the third period, at 12:50 to take the lead back, then again on the power play at 15:36 to extend a 4-2 advantage. Greensboro gained the extra attacker with outside one minute remaining in regulation, drawing a penalty with 34.4 seconds left. 10 seconds into the 6-on-4, Tyler Weiss cut into the lead. The Gargoyles tried for an equalizer, winning the faceoff with 24 seconds remaining, but fell short in the comeback effort.

"I don't think we had the best first period, obviously we came back better in the second and the third wasn't out best period," said Head Coach Scott Burt. "We didn't score on the 5-on-3, gave up a goal late on the penalty kill... really, for me, their game winning goal I believe was a foot race won by our guy getting back first to the puck and it wasn't called for icing. It's tough because we're right there we just can't find the extra gear."

The Gargoyle power play finished 1-for-4, their penalty kill was 2-for-3. Ruslan Khazheyev finished with 25 saves on 29 shots against. They will have two more tries against the Thunder this weekend, staying in Glens Falls for a 7 PM game on Saturday and a 3 PM game on Sunday before flying back south.







