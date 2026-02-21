Fuel Earn Point in Overtime Loss to K-Wings
Published on February 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Indy Fuel News Release
FISHERS - The Indy Fuel headed to Kalamazoo on Friday night for the first of three games in a row against the K-Wings. In yet another overtime battle with Kalamazoo this year, the Fuel ultimately fell 4-3.
1ST PERIOD
Indy's Lee Lapid opened the scoring with a goal at 2:45 assisted by Jesse Tucker.
About five minutes later, Kalamazoo's David Keefer took the game's first penalty at 8:10. He was sent to the box for cross checking, but the Wings killed it off.
Ryan Gagnier, making his season debut for the Fuel, took Indy's first penalty at 9:57 for interference. As a result, Kalamazoo evened the score with a goal by Andre Ghantous at 11:25.
At the end of the first period, the K-Wings were outshooting the Fuel, 11-10 while the score was tied 1-1.
2ND PERIOD
At 9:39, Jadon Joseph took a tripping penalty, putting the K-Wings back on the power play. The Fuel were able to kill off the penalty.
Joseph headed back to the box at 13:05 alongside Kalamazoo's Evan Dougherty when they each took minor roughing penalties as things got chippier between both teams on the ice.
Powell Connor scored for the K-Wings at 18:26, to make it 2-1 just before the period ended.
Kalamazoo was outshooting Indy, 24-18 through two periods with their 2-1 lead.
3RD PERIOD
Collin Saccoman opened the scoring in the third period at 12:00, making it 3-1 in favor of the K-Wings.
Gagnier scored at 13:20 to close the score gap to 3-2. Cody Laskosky and Will Ennis claimed the assists on that goal.
With about two minutes left in regulation, Indy pulled Mitchell Weeks from goal in favor of the extra attacker and it paid off. Terry Broadhurst scored the game-tying goal at 19:10. Tucker and Gagnier claimed the assists.
Neither team could score again, so the game headed to overtime tied 3-3 with the K-Wings outshooting the Fuel, 33-32.
OVERTIME
Zach Okabe scored the game winning goal for Kalamazoo at 4:40 of the overtime period to claim the 4-3 victory. The K-Wings outshot Indy, 6-2 in OT.
These two teams will meet again tomorrow afternoon in Kalamazoo before traveling to Indy for a Tuesday morning matchup against each other again.
