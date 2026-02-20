Worcester Takes Series Opener from Rapid City 3-2

Worcester Railers forward Riley Piercey handles the puck against the Rapid City Rush

RAPID CITY, SD - The Worcester Railers HC (22-19-5-1) collected their first victory against the Rapid City Rush (21-23-3-0) on Thursday, February 19th, with a final score of 3-2 at The Monument, in front of a crowd of 1,613. The Railers will take on the Rush for game two of their three-game series in the Black Hills on Friday, February 20th, with a puck drop at 7:05 p.m. MST.

Drew Callin (2-0-2) struck first in Rapid City and collected the first goal of the night for the Railers with a top-shelf shot at 3:06 in the second. Anthony Repaci (1-0-1) broadened the score for Worcester with a wrist-shot from atop the right circle at 13:30 (2-0). Rapid City narrowed the gap with a goal from Cameron Buhl at 12:54 in the third (2-1). Worcester regained a two-goal lead with a shot from Drew Callin at 16:33 (3-1). Rapid City collected the final goal of the game to cement the final score of 3-2 in favor of Worcester, the tally from Quinn Olson (1-0-1).

Worcester met the Rapid City Rush for the first time in both teams' franchise histories. The opening frame saw the Railers collect 15 shots on goal, the most seen from the team in a given period since they faced the Norfolk Admirals on January 23rd.. While neither team managed to light the lamp, Worcester locked down Rapid City for the majority of the first twenty. The Rush just over a third of Worcester's shot total, as they managed to grab just six shots on the board. No penalties were called in the first period.

The Railers led the charge in the second as Drew Callin (14th) opened the period with a deke out in front at 3:06. Callin traced the crease as he collected a feed from MacAuley Carson, who centered himself in the right face-off circle for the assist. Worcester remained planted in the offensive zone and barred the Rush from another shot on goal until halfway through the period. Anthony Repaci (14th) broadened the lead for the Railers to two goals as he lit the lamp with a wrist-shot in transition at 13:30, the play set up once more by Carson. The Rush remained shut out through the remainder of the second half of the period and found themselves down a man in the final seconds of play until the horn sounded. Defenseman Bobby Russell was shown the tunnel for a five-minute major cross-check alongside a 10-minute game-misconduct, while Worcester was rewarded with an extra man to open the third. Rapid City collected the only penalty of the period, with shots on goal favoring Worcester Railers once more at 13-7.

Worcester's almost five-minutes of power play time carried over from the end of the second were left unfulfilled. It was Rapid City's turn to score with just under seven minutes of play left on the clock. Cameron Buhl (14th) narrowed the Railers lead on the board as he tucked the puck into the left corner of the net behind the skate of Parker Gahagen. Buhl's shot came on the Rush's 21st shot of the night. The one-goal game did not last long as Drew Callin (15th) reignited Worcester's two-goal lead. Callin collected the puck near center ice and carried himself along the right wing as he unleashed a wrist-shot that beat Connor Murphy. Rapid City collected the final goal of the night in the final minute of play, this time from Quinn Olson (9th). As the Rush pulled goaltender Connor Murphy, an initial shot from Briley Wood on Gahagen snuck loose along the right post, which Olson tucked away for Rapid City's second and final goal of the night. Despite another last-second attempt from the Rush with the goalie pulled, Worcester skated away with two points on the first of three nights in the Black Hills with a 3-2 final. No penalties were called in the third. Rapid City led in shots on goal for the first time of the night 14-13, while Worcester led with overall final shots with 41-27.

NOTES: Three stars: 3rd Star: Anthony Repaci (1-0-1, +1, 7 shots), 2nd Star: Parker Gahagen (25 saves, 2GA, .926 SV%), 1st Star: Drew Callin (2-0-2, +1, 7 shots)... Final shots were 41-27 in favor of Worcester... Connor Murphy (13-12-2) made 38 saves on 41 shots, while Parker Gahagen (12-5-4) made 25 saves on 27 shots... Worcester went 0-for-1 on power plays while Rapid City went 0-for-0... The Railers are now 1-0-0-0 all-time vs. the Rush and 1-0-0-0 at the Monument... Anthony Hora, Michael Ferrandino, Ross Mitton, Khristian Acosta, and Thomas Gale did not dress for Worcester... Tonight's matchup marks the first time in franchise history that the Worcester Railers faced the Rapid City Rush...

