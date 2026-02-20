Mastrodonato Bookends Scoring in Overtime Win over Tulsa

Greenville Swamp Rabbits exchange congratulations after a goal

(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - Jack Brackett scored for a second straight to tie the game with 7:40 to play, and Keaton Mastrodonato scored a second to end the game 1:14 into overtime, giving the Greenville Swamp Rabbits the second point up for grabs and the win, 3-2 over the Tulsa Oilers on Thursday night. The win ends the team's six-game losing streak going into the final two home games of February this weekend.

Mastrodonato's big night started over the midway point of the opening frame. With 8:05 left in the first, Dante Sheriff took contact on the near side of the attacking zone and zipped the puck to the slot, where Mastrodonato blasted it past Oilers goalie Vyacheslav Buteyets, giving the Swamp Rabbits a 1-0 lead (Sheriff and Ryan O'Hara assisted). Under four minutes later, Michael Davies answered with a tying strike, deflecting the puck with his skate past Swamp Rabbits net-minder Pierce Charleson, squaring the game at 1-1 with 4:26 to play (Tyrell Goulbourne and Drew Elliott assisted).

The Oilers potted the only goal of the second, carrying a lead into the final 20 minutes. With 2:30 to play, Easton Armstrong took a loose puck from behind the Swamp Rabbits net and banked it off of Charleson's near shoulder, squeaking in the net to give the Oilers a 2-1 advantage (Tyler Poulsen had the lone assist).

Needing a comeback, Jack Brackett hit pay dirt for a second straight game over the midway point of the third, giving the Swamp Rabbits life and a share of the scoreboard. With 7:40 to go, Tristan De Jong just barely kept the puck in at the blue line, and Brent Pedersen advanced it to Brackett. Taking a monster hit in the process, Brackett uncorked a snipe over the shoulder of Buteyets to square the game at 2-2. The Oilers earned a power play late in regulation, that eventually carried into overtime.

The Swamp Rabbits killed off the minor in the early stages of free hockey, and eventually built momentum to seal the win. Just 1:14 into overtime, Tim Lovell dumped the puck deep for Hudson Schandor to retrieve. Taking two defenders behind the net, Schandor threaded it to Mastrodonato backdoor, who slammed it home with his second of the game to give the Swamp Rabbits the second point in a 3-2 win.

Pierce Charleson, making his fifth appearance in the last six games and his fourth start in that stretch, turned aside 30 of 32 shots (6-7-3-0)

The Swamp Rabbits rematch the Oilers on Saturday, February 21st, for "Military Appreciation Night", presented by Budweiser. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 p.m. EST at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

