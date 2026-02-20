Rush's Comeback Falls Short against Worcester

Published on February 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush forward Ryan Wagner (right) vs. the Worcester Railers

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush (21-23-3) scored twice in the third period, but fell just short against the Worcester Railers (22-19-6), 3-2, at The Monument Ice Arena on Thursday.

Cameron Buhl scored with seven minutes remaining in regulation to get the Rush on the board, then Quinn Olson tallied in the final minute. Rapid City did not allow an empty net goal with 2:30 on 6-on-5 time, but could not equalize in the dying seconds.

Worcester's Drew Callin, who played 16 games for the Rush in the 2020-21 season, scored twice to lead the Railers to a victory in his first game at The Monument as a visitor.

Generating offense was a struggle for the Rush in the first half of the game. At one point, between the first and second periods, Rapid City went just over 20 minutes without a shot on goal. Worcester took a 2-0 lead in the second, then struck again in the third for the eventual game-winner.

Only one penalty was called in the game, a major penalty and game misconduct to Bobby Russell for crosschecking, which the Rush killed off. Rapid City was not awarded a power play all night, despite numerous opportunities for penalties to be called. This is the second time in the last four games the Rush's power play has not taken the ice.

Rapid City remains eight points back of the fourth and final playoff position with two games in hand on Tahoe.

Next game: Friday, February 20 vs. Worcester. 7:05 p.m. MST puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.

