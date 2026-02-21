Cyclones Blanked by the Heartlanders 2-0

CORALVILLE, Iowa - The Cincinnati Cyclones were blanked by the Iowa Heartlanders, 2-0, on Friday night at the Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa. A 30-save performance from Iowa's Riley Mercer highlighted the loss for Cincinnati in their fifth meeting against the Heartlanders.

A scoreless first period saw Ken Appleby stand tall for the Cyclones. The 10-year veteran made 11 saves to keep the game at 0-0.

Iowa scored the lone goal of the second period with Isaac Johnson (6) finding a soft area of the near post, solving Appleby to make it 1-0. Johnson's goal was assisted by Jaxon Nelson and gave Iowa a lead heading into the third.

Despite a few chances for the Cyclones, Riley Mercer kept Cincinnati off the board. Two power plays for Cincinnati gave them their best looks of the final frame, but Mercer stood strong to keep it 1-0.

Yuki Miura (5) scored on a breakaway to double the Iowa lead and make it a 2-0 game with 2:11 left in regulation. His patient finish marked his second goal of the season against Cincinnati and would give Iowa their third win over the Cyclones.

Mercer's 30-save outing marked his second professional shutout and first in the ECHL. Cincinnati dropped to 21-23-3-0 and was blanked for the fifth time this season.

Cincinnati returns to the Xtream Arena tomorrow night for a rematch against the Iowa Heartlanders. The Cyclones will look for revenge in their sixth meeting of the season against Iowa. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

