Mavericks Defeat Wichita, Push Winning Streak to 10
Published on February 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
The Kansas City Mavericks earned a 4-3 win over the Wichita Thunder on Friday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. With the victory, Kansas City extended its winning streak to 10 games and has now won 24 of its last 25 contests.
Kansas City came out with a strong start and built momentum early, setting the tone in front of the home crowd. The Mavericks generated offense throughout the night and carried a 4-1 lead into the third period.
Wichita made a late push in the final frame, scoring twice to cut the deficit to one, but Kansas City held on down the stretch to secure the win. The Mavericks stayed composed in the closing minutes and finished off another key result in the standings.
Carpenter scored for Kansas City, while Randl also added a goal in the win. Loheit found the back of the net as part of the Mavericks' four-goal performance, and Carreau added the fourth goal for Kansas City.
Crawford recorded two assists and continued his strong offensive play. Terness made 25 saves.
The Mavericks return to home ice on Saturday, Feb. 21, for Military Appreciation Night against Wichita. Puck drop is set for 6:05 p.m.
