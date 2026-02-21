Bison Fall to Mariners

Bloomington, Ill - The Bloomington Bison successfully killed of four penalties and Dryden McKay made 32 saves, but the team ultimately fell 4-1 to the Maine Mariners at Grossinger Motors Arena on Friday evening.

Just under three minutes into the action, the Bison were nabbed with their first penalty of the contest and the kill generated the home squad's first shot on goal. Eddie Matsushima stole the puck inside his blue line and started a rush up ice for the chance. Moments after completing the successful kill Bloomington was sent back to the box and improved to two-for-two. The flurry of infractions continued and the Bison powerplay earned an opportunity 74 seconds after returning to full strength. Chris Ortiz defended the puck on the backhand and gave Bloomington its first powerplay. Despite crisp passing and extended zone time, the Bison were unable to score. Maine broke the tie by scoring off a defensive giveaway with just over six minutes remaining in the opening period and outshot Bloomington 11-5 through 20.

Bloomington flipped the script in the second, getting two powerplay chances after killing off the carry over. Although the Bison were unable to capitalize on either opportunity, the momentum transferred to the home squad, which would end up outshooting the Mariners 16-9 in the middle stanza. McKay turned away all the chances he faced, including a behind-the-back glove save on a breakaway, and another breakaway chance while his team was on the powerplay. Kyle Jackson was denied on a one-on-one chance Brad Morrison was also stopped on an odd-man rush for the best Bison looks of the period.

Bloomington began the final frame with speed and urgency, but Maine doubled its lead a minute in after the Bison defense joined a rush. The Mariners later went up 3-0 and in the final six minutes of regulation, Bloomington dominated zone time to try and climb back. The Bison pulled McKay for an extra attacker with just under three left. Nikita Sedov fed Mark Kaleinikovas from the left circle for a one-timer, and Jackson added the secondary assist to spoil Maine's shutout bid. After Bloomington re-entered offensive ice and loaded shooting lanes, they pulled McKay again, and the Mariners found the empty net off a blocked shot 30 seconds later.

