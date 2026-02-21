Gratton's OT Goal Wins It for Utah

Published on February 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen, Texas - The Utah Grizzlies get a 3-2 overtime victory over the Allen Americans on a Tyler Gratton game winner 2:20 in on a pass from Reed Lebster.

Neil Shea got Utah on the board 4:27 into the contest. Shea returned to the lineup for the first time after suffering a lower body injury at Tahoe on January 10. Utah led 1-0 after 20 minutes of play.

Allen scored a pair of second period goals. Colby McAuley tied the game 6:52 in with his 17th of the season. Michael Gildon gave the Americans a 2-1 lead when he scored 14:53 in.

Reilly Connors tied the game as he redirected a Luc Salem shot exactly 5 minutes into the third period. Connors has 8 goals and 2 assists in 8 games in February. Both teams had 12 shots in the third period and Utah was outshot 41 to 39 for the contest.

Gratton's game winner in overtime was Utah's second victory past regulation this season. The Grizzlies are now 8-2-1 on Friday road games this season.

Grizzlies goaltender Kyle Keyser saved 39 of 41 as earned his 5th victory of the season. Keyser was reassigned to the Grizzlies from the AHL's Colorado Eagles earlier in the day. Allen's Marco Costantini saved 36 of 39 in the loss.

Utah has scored 37 goals in 8 games in the month of February. Utah is 4-2-2 in February.

Both teams will meet on Saturday night for the second and final game of the series. The Grizzlies next homestand is a three-game series vs Tahoe on February 25, 27-28. Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend is on February 27-28.

3 stars

1. Tyler Gratton (Utah) - overtime game winning goal, 5 shots, +1.

2. Michael Gildon (Allen) - 1 goal, +1, 3 shots.

3. Reilly Connors (Utah) - 1 goal, 3 shots.







