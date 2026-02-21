Kelly Cup Champions Lay Down the Law against the Walleye

The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) extended their winning streak to five games with a 6-3 victory on Friday over the Toledo Walleye (Detroit Red Wings affiliate). The Lions were facing the same team they defeated last season to capture the Kelly Cup.

The home side wasted no time setting the tone. Just minutes into the game, Joe Dunlap spotted Israel Mianscum in the right faceoff circle. The forward fired a precise shot for his seventh goal of the season, with Anthony Beauregard picking up the assist.

Moments later, captain Morgan Adams-Moisan found the back of the net on a breakaway. With his 11th goal of the season, the La Tuque native extended his point streak to six games. Charles Martin and Cédric Desruisseaux each recorded an assist on the play. Barely two minutes into the contest, the Lions already held a 2-0 lead.

The pressure continued throughout the first period. Darick Louis-Jean set up Riley Kidney in the slot, and he buried his 11th goal of the campaign. Isaac Dufort also earned a point on the play. After allowing three goals on three shots, Toledo goaltender Nolan Lalonde was replaced by Carter Gylander.

The visitors responded in the second period. Tanney Kelly, Dylan Mouton, and Colby Ambrosio each found the back of the net, allowing Toledo to tie the game before the intermission.

The Lions regained the lead early in the third period. Following a play set up by Jacob Dion and Joe Dunlap, Anthony Poulin found himself alone in front of the net and restored the advantage.

Still pressing, the Trois-Rivières squad extended its lead when Jake Gravelle scored his second goal in a Lions uniform, finishing a pass from Dunlap. With three points in the game, Dunlap was named first star of the night.

With less than two minutes remaining and the Walleye net empty for an extra attacker, Mathias Laferrière sealed the victory with an empty-net goal.

The two teams will meet again Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. Sunday's game promises a colorful atmosphere with a Superhero-themed afternoon and face painters on site to enhance the experience.

