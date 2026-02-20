Win $10,000 at the Royals "St.Hat-Trick's Day" Game on March 15th
Published on February 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced details for their $10,000 giveaway contest at their St. Hat-Trick's Day promotional game on Saturday, March 14th at 7:00 p.m. vs. Worcester Railers. Three selected fans will have a chance to win $10,000 by registering into the "St. Hat-Trick's Challenge."
To register, fans must come to the table located at the top of the stairs in sec. 101 and fill out a registration form. Registrations will be accepted from 6:00-6:45 p.m. the day of the game. The entrant who selects the first of the three players to score a hat-trick will win $10,000. The winner must be in attendance at the game and follow these rules:
Enter the "St. Hat-trick's Challenge between 6-6:45 p.m. at the registration table located in sec. 101 at Santander Arena on Saturday, March 14th
Three entries will be pulled and have their choice of one Royals player to score a hat-trick in the game
A player may not be selected more than once
Winning entrants will be notified via phone call and given a full list of official rules of the selection process prior to puck drop at 7:00 p.m.
Winning entrants must be present for the entirety of the game on March 14th to be eligible for the $10,000
Must be 18 years of age or older to enter
The St. Hat-Trick's Day game will also feature the following promotions:
Dufflebag Giveaway
Drink around the rink promotion deals
Specialty jerseys
Slapshot Saturdays: pre-game photo on the ice with Slapshot from 6:00-6:15 p.m. under section 109
