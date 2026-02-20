Rush Game Notes: February 20, 2026 vs. Worcester Railers

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, see the return of Nathan Torchia in net as they look for a bounce-back performance against the Worcester Railers. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. MST on Friday at The Monument Ice Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

The Rapid City Rush scored twice in the third period, but fell just short against the Worcester Railers, 3-2, at The Monument Ice Arena on Thursday. Cameron Buhl scored with seven minutes remaining in regulation to get the Rush on the board, then Quinn Olson tallied in the final minute. Rapid City did not allow an empty net goal with 2:30 on 6-on-5 time, but could not equalize in the dying seconds. Worcester's Drew Callin, who played 16 games for the Rush in the 2020-21 season, scored twice to lead the Railers to a victory in his first game at The Monument as a visitor.

21 AND 51 STAY HOT

Cameron Buhl and Quinn Olson continued their impressive homestands with a goal each in the series opener. Buhl scored for the third straight game and owns five points (4g+1a) in those three games. Olson has six points in the homestand (2g+4a) and three goals over his last four games.

LIGHTING THE TORCH

It's only fitting that Nathan Torchia earns the start on the Rush's Winter Games night. Torchia has not played since he suffered an injury on December 20th in Idaho.

THE URGENCY SWITCH

The Rush have rarely been out of games and have found a way to flip the switch and play some of their best offensive hockey when trailing by multiple goals in the third period. Last night was no exception: Rapid City scored twice, including a 6-on-5 goal, and came within inches of tying the game on a last-second Blake Bennett shot.

TOUGH SLEDDING

Generating offense was a struggle for the Rush in the first half of the game, with only six shots at the halfway mark of regulation. At one point, between the first and second periods, Rapid City went just over 20 minutes without a shot on goal.

ARM STAYS DOWN

What do the Rush have to do to get a power play? Last night was the second time in the last four games Rapid City's power play has not taken the ice. Only one penalty was called all game, a major penalty and game misconduct against Bobby Russell for crosschecking.

SCOREBOARD WATCHING

Seven of the Mountain division's eight teams are in action tonight and Rush fans should have a rooting interest for the foreseeable future. Fourth-place Tahoe is hosting Idaho, while fifth-place Wichita is on the road against league-leading Kansas City. The Rush can swing the pendulum by two points with a win and a loss by those two teams.

A LOT OF Ws

The next three home series will feature the Rush facing all three teams whose city names start with 'W': Wichita, Worcester, and Wheeling.

