Komets Fight But Come up Short in Norfolk
Published on February 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
In the middle game of the three-game series at Norfolk, the Komets fell in overtime 6-5 to the Admirals.
In the first period, the Komets started scoring just twenty-eight seconds into the game when Austin Magera nabbed his 22nd goal of the season with an assist going to Tyler Inamoto. That goal was quickly erased when Norfolk's Nathan Noel scored at 2:52. The Komets reclaimed the lead with an unassisted short-handed goal from Trevor Janicke at 6:39. With Norfolk still on a power-play, the Admirals beat goaltender Nathan Day for the second time with a score at 7:05 and again at 16:30.
William Dufour tied the game at three when he struck with a power-play goal at 3:05 of the second period with assists from Jalen Smereck and Magera. That goal was followed by defenseman Reece Harsch sending the puck past Norfolk netminder Alex Worthington at 7:52 to make the game 4-3. At 10:28, four separate altercations broke out, resulting in six players being ejected from the match, with defensemen Tyson Feist, Inamoto, and Smereck all taking an early exit. When play resumed, Janicke took a penalty, and Norfolk scored their third power-play goal to tie the game.
In the final period, Janicke struck again at 14:42 to give the Komets a one-goal edge, but with Worthington out for the extra skater, the Admirals tied the game 5-5 at 19:33. The game moved to overtime, where Norfolk gained the 6-5 win on the game-winning goal at 2:14.
ECHL Stories from February 20, 2026
- Gratton's OT Goal Wins It for Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- Bison Fall to Mariners - Bloomington Bison
- Gargoyles Drop Game 1 in Glens Falls, 4-3, to Adirondack - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Young Records First Career Four-Point Night in Comeback Win over Stingrays - Atlanta Gladiators
- Heartlanders Blank Cyclones, 2-0, for Fourth Straight Win - Iowa Heartlanders
- Blades Rally from 2-0 Deficit for 3-2 OT Win - Florida Everblades
- Americans Fall to Utah in OT - Allen Americans
- Komets Fight But Come up Short in Norfolk - Fort Wayne Komets
- Cyclones Blanked by the Heartlanders 2-0 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Cronin's Three Point Night Leads Mariners over Bison - Maine Mariners
- Stingrays Fall to Gladiators, 4-2 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Kelly Cup Champions Lay Down the Law against the Walleye - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Fuel Earn Point in Overtime Loss to K-Wings - Indy Fuel
- K-Wings Best Fuel in OT Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Lions Score Three Goals Quickly as Walleye Fall 6-3 in Trois-Rivières - Toledo Walleye
- Matt Salhany Scores Twice in 4-3 Win over Greensboro - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - February 20 - ECHL
- Zac Funk Re-Assigned to South Carolina, Kaden Bohlsen Recalled by Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Win $10,000 at the Royals "St.Hat-Trick's Day" Game on March 15th - Reading Royals
- Grizzlies Sign Goaltender Hunter Miska - Utah Grizzlies
- Gargoyles Join Winston-Salem Thunderbirds at Youth Learn to Skate - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Rush Game Notes: February 20, 2026 vs. Worcester Railers - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day: Celebrate Texas Night in DFW - Allen Americans
- Worcester Takes Series Opener from Rapid City 3-2 - Worcester Railers HC
- Rush's Comeback Falls Short against Worcester - Rapid City Rush
- Mastrodonato Bookends Scoring in Overtime Win over Tulsa - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.