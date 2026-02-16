Komets Sweep Weekend with OT Win at Toledo

Published on February 15, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

The Komets and Toledo put first place in the Central Division on the line at the Huntington Center on Sunday.

After a scoreless first period, the scoring opened with Ryland Mosley scoring on a Toledo power play at 11:44 of the second period. That goal was followed by Johnny Waldren grabbing a rebound off the back wall and knocking the puck past Nathan Day to put the Walleye up 2-0 at 18:37.

In the third period, the Komets quickly erased the Walleye lead with a pair of tallies. The first came off the stick of Blake Murray at 4:49 and Jalen Smereck at 5:23 to tie the game. Austin Magera gave the Komets the lead with his 21st goal of the season with a wrist shot over the shoulder of Toledo goaltender Carter Gylander at 7:59. Late in the period, with Gylander on the bench for the extra skater, Mitch Lewandowski tipped a pass over the glove of Day to tie the match at 17:48 to eventually send the game to overtime.

In the extra frame, the Komets were able to take advantage of a Toledo penalty when Murray skated on a breakaway to net the game-winning goal at 4:25, making the final score 4-3.

Nathan Day got the win, making 27 saves.







