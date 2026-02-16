South Carolina Tops Jacksonville 3-1 for Third Straight Win

Published on February 15, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - In the final game of a three-game weekend, two third period goals lifted the South Carolina Stingrays past the Jacksonville Icemen, 3-1, on Sunday afternoon at the North Charleston Coliseum in front of 6,073 fans.

South Carolina (30-17-1-0) got off to another quick start for the second straight night. Just over nine minutes into the first period, Kaden Bohlsen blasted home a one-timer off a feed from Stanley Cooley to give the Stingrays a 1-0 lead.

Jacksonville (19-24-4-0) could not figure out goaltender Seth Eisele in the opening period but found the equalizer early in the second.

Just 37 seconds into the middle frame, Christopher Brown banked a shot off the post to tie the game at one. After Brown's goal, the Stingrays applied steady pressure and outshot the Icemen in the second period, but the teams entered the third still deadlocked.

Coming out of the second intermission, South Carolina regained the lead less than 90 seconds into the third period. Lynden Breen found Simon Pinard in the high slot, and Pinard wired home the go-ahead goal.

Leading 2-1, South Carolina limited Jacksonville's chances over the final 18 minutes. The Icemen managed just seven shots on goal the rest of regulation, as Eisele turned aside each one. In the closing seconds, Ludwig Persson tapped in an empty-netter to seal the 3-1 victory for South Carolina.

Eisele earned his third win of the weekend saving 21 shots on 22 attempts while Pinard extended his point streak to eleven games with his game-winning goal.

South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Wednesday, February 18th, against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 10:30 a.m.

