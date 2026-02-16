Icemen Close Weekend with Road Loss to Stingrays

Published on February 15, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - Michael Bullion made 24 saves on 26 shots as the Jacksonville Icemen fell 3-1 to the South Carolina Stingrays.

Seth Eisele made 20 stops on 21 shots for the Stingrays to stone the Icemen after being pulled by South Carolina last weekend.

Christoper Brown scored his 13th of the season for Jacksonville. Peter Tischke and Holden Wale assisted on Brown's goal on what proved to be a quiet night for the Icemen offense.

Kayden Bohlson broke the ice with his 16th goal of the season at 9:11 in the 1st period to make it 1-0 South Carolina.

Stan Cooley entered the zone, drifted right, slid it to the slot, and Bohlson ripped one past Bullion.

Brown responded 37 seconds into the second stanza to tie the game at one. Brown sniped from the top of the slot, putting it off the left pipe and in to beat Eisele.

Simon Pinard sniped bar down for his 20th of the season to make it 2-1 at 1:18 in the 3rd period. Pinard's sniped bar-down off a pass from Lynden Breen, who proved to be the Icemen's Kryptonite tonight.

Ludwig Persson scored an empty-netter, his fifth tally of the season, to seal the 3-1 win for South Carolina with just 6 seconds remaining in regulation.

Stanley Cooley and D.J. King added assists on the goal.

After closing out thier four games in five days strectch, the Icemen will have a few days off before traveling to Estero to take on the Everblades next Friday and Saturday.







ECHL Stories from February 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.