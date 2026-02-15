ECHL Transactions - February 15

Published on February 15, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, February 15, 2026:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Maine:

Kylar Fenton, D

Utah:

Henri Schreifels, F

Shawn Kennedy, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Rob Mattison, G Added as EBUG

Delete Jackson Parsons, G Recalled to Belleville by Ottawa

Cincinnati:

Add Ken Appleby, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Thomas Scarfone, G Placed on Reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Cole Beamin, D Activated from Reserve 2/14

Delete Dustyn McFaul, D Placed on Reserve 2/14

Greenville:

Delete Remy Parker, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Ben Poisson, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Add Jacob Modry, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Cole Fraser, D Placed on Reserve

Idaho:

Add Jaden Shields, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Chris Dodero, F Placed on Reserve

Indy:

Add Ryan Ouellette, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Owen Flores, G Recalled by Rockford

Jacksonville:

Delete Cameron Supryka, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Tyler Coffey, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Logan Cockerill, F Placed on Reserve

Add Nathan Berke, F Activated from Reserve

Delete James Hardie, F Placed on Reserve

Norfolk:

Add William Magnuson, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Andre Sutter, F Placed on Reserve

Orlando:

Add Gustav Muller, F Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Carter Allen, D Placed on Reserve

Delete Ryan Novalis, G Released as EBUG

Reading:

Add Ian Shane, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Yaniv Perets, G Placed on Reserve

Delete Jack Page, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Connor McMenamin, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Cameron Cook, F Placed on Reserve

Add Victor Hadfield, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Artyom Guryev, D Placed on Reserve

Toledo:

Add Jacques Bouquot, F Activated from Reserve

Add Carter Gylander, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Matt Jurusik, G Placed on Reserve

Delete Will Hillman, F Placed on Reserve

Add Dylan Moulton, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Jacob Truscott, D Recalled by Grand Rapids

Tulsa:

Delete Dylan Fitze, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Keegan Iverson, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Roman Kinal, D Placed on Reserve

Utah:

Add Shawn Kennedy, F Activated from Reserve

Wheeling:

Add Ryan Mahshie, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Brayden Edwards, F Placed on Reserve







