ECHL Transactions - February 15
Published on February 15, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, February 15, 2026:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Maine:
Kylar Fenton, D
Utah:
Henri Schreifels, F
Shawn Kennedy, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Rob Mattison, G Added as EBUG
Delete Jackson Parsons, G Recalled to Belleville by Ottawa
Cincinnati:
Add Ken Appleby, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Thomas Scarfone, G Placed on Reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Cole Beamin, D Activated from Reserve 2/14
Delete Dustyn McFaul, D Placed on Reserve 2/14
Greenville:
Delete Remy Parker, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Ben Poisson, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Add Jacob Modry, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Cole Fraser, D Placed on Reserve
Idaho:
Add Jaden Shields, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Chris Dodero, F Placed on Reserve
Indy:
Add Ryan Ouellette, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Owen Flores, G Recalled by Rockford
Jacksonville:
Delete Cameron Supryka, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Tyler Coffey, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Logan Cockerill, F Placed on Reserve
Add Nathan Berke, F Activated from Reserve
Delete James Hardie, F Placed on Reserve
Norfolk:
Add William Magnuson, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Andre Sutter, F Placed on Reserve
Orlando:
Add Gustav Muller, F Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Carter Allen, D Placed on Reserve
Delete Ryan Novalis, G Released as EBUG
Reading:
Add Ian Shane, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Yaniv Perets, G Placed on Reserve
Delete Jack Page, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Connor McMenamin, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Cameron Cook, F Placed on Reserve
Add Victor Hadfield, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Artyom Guryev, D Placed on Reserve
Toledo:
Add Jacques Bouquot, F Activated from Reserve
Add Carter Gylander, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Matt Jurusik, G Placed on Reserve
Delete Will Hillman, F Placed on Reserve
Add Dylan Moulton, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Jacob Truscott, D Recalled by Grand Rapids
Tulsa:
Delete Dylan Fitze, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Keegan Iverson, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Roman Kinal, D Placed on Reserve
Utah:
Add Shawn Kennedy, F Activated from Reserve
Wheeling:
Add Ryan Mahshie, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Brayden Edwards, F Placed on Reserve
