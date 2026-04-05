Komets Gain Point in OT Loss to Iowa
Published on April 4, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
The Iowa Heartlanders were back at the Coliseum for the final time on Saturday.
In the first period, rookie Reid Pabich nabbed his first professional goal, with assists going to Tyson Feist and Kirill Tyutyayev for his 60th point of the season at 5:10. William Dufour followed with a goal at 11:25 with helpers coming from Austin Magera and Blake Murray to put the Komets up 2-0. The Heartlanders' Yuki Miura scored at 12:55 to cut the lead down to one.
Iowa's Mathew Sop netted the second period's only goal on a breakaway for his 17th of the season to tie the game at two.
After a scoreless third period, the game went to overtime, where the Heartlanders ended the match 24 seconds into the extra frame, making the final score 3-2. Nathan Day took the loss, making 23 saves.
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