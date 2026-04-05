Steelheads Fall to Mavericks 4-3 in Home Regular-Season Finale

Published on April 4, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (40-21-6-1) fell to the Kansas City Mavericks (53-10-2-2) 4-3 on Saturday night inside Idaho Central Arena. The Steelheads next hit the ice for a road contest against the Utah Grizzlies on Tuesday, April 7. Puck drop is set for 7:10 p.m. MT from the Maverik Center.

Seven minutes into the first period, the Steelheads opened up the scoring to take a 1-0 lead as Connor Punnett pounced on a bouncing puck in the slot to net his third goal of the season.

Five minutes later, the Mavericks tied the game up 1-1 on a 5-on-3 power play as David Cotton tipped in a shot from Casey Carreau in the crease for his 26th of the season and third of the series.

On the ensuing 5-on-4 power play, Luke Loheit deflected a Bobo Carpenter blast from just outside the right circle to give Kansas City two goals in 34 seconds.

With just over seven minutes remaining in the second period, Kansas City took a 3-1 lead as James Marooney found Carreau from below the goal line and Carreau deposited the puck past Barczewski for his second point of the night.

Just 11 seconds later, Idaho closed the gap to one as Connor Punnett sent a backhander through traffic that snuck through Jack LaFontaine for his second goal of the night.

In the waning moments of the period, Jade Miller was sprung on a shorthanded breakaway and put the puck behind LaFontaine for his 17th of the season with just 19 seconds left in the frame.

Three minutes into the third period, Jackson Jutting entered the offensive zone and lit the lamp with a point shot for his 28th goal of the season on what ended up being the game-winning tally.

Idaho's Jake Barczewski made 38 saves in the loss. Kansas City's Jack LaFontaine turned aside 29 shots in the win.

ICCU THREE STARS

1) David Cotton (KC, 1-1-2, +1, 4 shots)

2) Connor Punnett (IDA, 2-0-2, +1, 3 shots)

3) Casey Carreau (KC, 1-1-2, Even, 4 shots)

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads' flagship station 95.3 FM/ 1350 AM KTIK "The Ticket".







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