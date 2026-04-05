Steelheads Fall to Mavericks 4-3 in Home Regular-Season Finale
Published on April 4, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (40-21-6-1) fell to the Kansas City Mavericks (53-10-2-2) 4-3 on Saturday night inside Idaho Central Arena. The Steelheads next hit the ice for a road contest against the Utah Grizzlies on Tuesday, April 7. Puck drop is set for 7:10 p.m. MT from the Maverik Center.
Seven minutes into the first period, the Steelheads opened up the scoring to take a 1-0 lead as Connor Punnett pounced on a bouncing puck in the slot to net his third goal of the season.
Five minutes later, the Mavericks tied the game up 1-1 on a 5-on-3 power play as David Cotton tipped in a shot from Casey Carreau in the crease for his 26th of the season and third of the series.
On the ensuing 5-on-4 power play, Luke Loheit deflected a Bobo Carpenter blast from just outside the right circle to give Kansas City two goals in 34 seconds.
With just over seven minutes remaining in the second period, Kansas City took a 3-1 lead as James Marooney found Carreau from below the goal line and Carreau deposited the puck past Barczewski for his second point of the night.
Just 11 seconds later, Idaho closed the gap to one as Connor Punnett sent a backhander through traffic that snuck through Jack LaFontaine for his second goal of the night.
In the waning moments of the period, Jade Miller was sprung on a shorthanded breakaway and put the puck behind LaFontaine for his 17th of the season with just 19 seconds left in the frame.
Three minutes into the third period, Jackson Jutting entered the offensive zone and lit the lamp with a point shot for his 28th goal of the season on what ended up being the game-winning tally.
Idaho's Jake Barczewski made 38 saves in the loss. Kansas City's Jack LaFontaine turned aside 29 shots in the win.
ICCU THREE STARS
1) David Cotton (KC, 1-1-2, +1, 4 shots)
2) Connor Punnett (IDA, 2-0-2, +1, 3 shots)
3) Casey Carreau (KC, 1-1-2, Even, 4 shots)
Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads' flagship station 95.3 FM/ 1350 AM KTIK "The Ticket".
ECHL Stories from April 4, 2026
- Cyclones Score Three Unanswered to Defeat Knight Monsters on Fan Appreciation Knight - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- 'Clones Stun the Knight Monsters in 3-2 Comeback Victory - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Thunder Loses Final Game Ever vs. Grizzlies - Wichita Thunder
- Enns Delivers Overtime Game Winner as the Grizzlies Complete Three Game Sweep - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans Blank Greensboro Again - Allen Americans
- Bullion Stellar in 2-1 Icemen Overtime Win over Everblades - Jacksonville Icemen
- Fyten's Two Third-Period Goals Not Enough against Oilers - Rapid City Rush
- Steelheads Fall to Mavericks 4-3 in Home Regular-Season Finale - Idaho Steelheads
- Oilers Sweep Season Series with Rush Via Fourth Consecutive Five-Plus Goal Game - Tulsa Oilers
- South Carolina Powers Past Greenville, 5-3 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Swamp Rabbits Fall in Finale of Five-Games-In-Seven-Days at South Carolina - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Florida Earns Crucial Point Despite 2-1 Overtime Setback - Florida Everblades
- Walleye Fall at Home to Wheeling 4-2 to Finish Weekend Schedule - Toledo Walleye
- Grizzlies Gameday: Star Wars Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Iowa Scores Three Unanswered and Koster Wins It in OT, 3-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Komets Gain Point in OT Loss to Iowa - Fort Wayne Komets
- Kansas City Wins 2025-26 Brabham Cup - ECHL
- Swamp Rabbits Fall in Finale of Five-Games-In-Seven-Days at South Carolina - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Thunder Lose to Admirals 3-2 in Overtime - Adirondack Thunder
- Nailers Tackle Toledo for Tenth Win in a Row - Wheeling Nailers
- Fuel Fall to K-Wings in Final Regular Season Home Game - Indy Fuel
- Lions Fall in Tight Contest against Mariners - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- ECHL Transactions - April 4 - ECHL
- Mariners Grind out 2-1 Win in Trois-Rivieres - Maine Mariners
- K-Wings' Road Goaltending Dazzles, Shutout Fuel Saturday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Ghost Pirates Rally Past Gladiators, 2-1 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Preview: Royals vs. Railers, April 5th - Game 67/72 - Reading Royals
- ECHL Announces Fine - ECHL
- Rush Game Notes: April 4, 2026 vs. Tulsa Oilers - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day Preview: Looking to Sweep Greensboro - Allen Americans
- Florida Eyeing Series Sweep over Jacksonville - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.