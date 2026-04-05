Americans Blank Greensboro Again

Published on April 4, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans' Brett Mirwald on game night

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans' Brett Mirwald on game night(Allen Americans)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (38-23-5-0), ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), completed the three-game sweep of the Greensboro Gargoyles, with a 4-0 win on Saturday night at CUTX Event Center, in front of an announced crowd of 6,196 on Lightsaber Night in DFW. With the win, the Americans are a season-high 15 games over 0.500.

Americans Rookie netminder Brett Mirwald won for the second night in a row recording his second straight shutout, blanking Greensboro 4-0, stopping all 33 shots he faced.

"It's a learning experience," said Mirwald. "The team played great in front of me and that made my job easier. We have some good chemistry going right now. It's been a fun couple games that I'll never forget."

Maxim Barbashev, who picked up his first point in an Allen sweater last night recorded his first goal on Saturday night blasting a one-timer from the slot into the Gargoyles net. It was his eighth goal of the year.

"I'm starting to feel more comfortable in the lineup," said Barbashev. We are playing some great hockey right now. Everybody is clicking and on the same page."

Danny Katic (35), Colby McAuley (24), and Ty Prefontaine (8) also lit the lamp for the Americans. McAuley's goal would turn out to be the winning goal for Allen.

"This is a very tight-knit team," said McAuley. "We have one goal this season, and this is the right group to get it done."

Hank Crone made his return to the Americans lineup on Saturday and had the primary assist on the McAuley game winning goal. It was his first game since March 20th.

The Americans are off until Wednesday night when the Wichita Thunder visit Allen. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

Three Stars:

1. ALN - B. Mirwald

2. ALN - C. McAuley

3. ALN - M. Barbashev

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