Oilers Sweep Season Series with Rush Via Fourth Consecutive Five-Plus Goal Game

Published on April 4, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, extended their winning streak to four games, defeating the Rapid City Rush 6-4 on Saturday night at the Monument, sweeping the six-game series.

Dylan Fitze placed the Oilers on top 1-0 for the fourth straight game with his fifth goal of the week, finishing a rebound from the lip of the crease 5:05 into the game. Quinn Olson answered with a power-play goal on a Fitze penalty 1:32 later, the last goal of a 1-1 period.

Sasha Mutala restored the Oilers' lead, 2-1, battling through a delayed hooking call to poke the puck past Rico DiMatteo 2:27 into the second period. Cameron Buhl tied the game once again, finishing a cross-slot feed from Brett Davis at the 7:18 mark of the middle frame. Duggie Lagrone regained Tulsa's advantage, 3-2, banging home a horizontal, airborne feed from Ethan Benz with 1:49 left in the middle period,

Benz netted his first pro goal 3:33 into the third period, tucking the puck off the end wall to put the Oilers up 4-2. Seth Fyten scored back-to-back goals, answering 26 seconds later before leveling the game 4-4 with two minutes remaining during an extra-attacker situation. Mutala answered with his second of the night - the game-winning goal - with just 1:08 remaining, ending a net-mouth scramble in dramatic fashion. Tyler Poulsen added the cherry on top, sinking a long-distance empty-net goal in the final second, sealing the 6-4 win over the Rush.

Tulsa returns home on Friday, April 10, kicking off the final three-in-three at the BOK Center this season at 7:05 p.m.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.







ECHL Stories from April 4, 2026

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