Game Day Preview: Looking to Sweep Greensboro
Published on April 4, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (37-23-5-0), ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), close their three-game series against the Greensboro Gargoyles (18-40-6-1) tonight at 7:10 PM.
Allen Americans Tonight:
Pregame Show: 6:50 PM CDT
Puck Drop: 7:10 PM CDT
Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV
Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7
On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald
On Ice Reporter: Gracee Tucker
Game Day Producer: John Beifuss
Editor and Pregame Host: Matthew McDowell
Next Home Game: Wednesday, April 8th vs. Wichita Thunder, 7:10 PM
Comparing Allen and Greensboro
Allen Americans
Overall: 37-23-5-0
Home: 20-9-2-0
Away: 17-14-3-0
Last 10: 7-3-0-0
Allen Americans Leaders:
Points: (67) Brayden Watts
Goals: (34) Danny Katic
Power Play Goals: (10) Danny Katic
Assists: (45) Brayden Watts
Power Play Assists: (24) Sam Sedley
+/- (+21) Colton Hargrove
PIM's (103) Danny Katic
Greensboro Gargoyles:
Overall: 18-40-6-1
Home: 9-17-3-1
Away: 9-23-3-0
Last 10: 2-7-1-0
Greensboro Gargoyles Leaders:
Points: (35) Tyler Weiss
Goals: (17) Dave Gagnon
Power Play Goals: (5) Tyler Weiss
Assists: (20) Tyler Weiss
Power Play Assists: (9) Noah Delmas
+/- (+4) Artyom Borshyov and Tian Rask
PIM's (88) Tian Rask
Americans Blank Greensboro: The Americans shut out the Gargoyles 6-0 on Friday night. The game started fast with a pair of power-play goals just over a minute apart. Sam Sedley ripped a one-timer into the Greensboro net from the left circle for his eighth goal of the season. Sixty-seven seconds later Brayden Watts from almost the exact same spot blasted home his 22nd goal of the season to make it 2-0 in the first period. Three more goals in the second period- Colton Hargrove (24), Quinn Warmuth (7), and Kevin Gursoy (3)- all found the back of the net. Lukas Sillinger added one more for good measure in the third period as the Americans shut out the Gargoyles. The Americans went 2-for-3 on the power play.
Record against the East: The Americans are 5-3-0 against the Eastern Conference this season winning three in a row. They took two of three games against Norfolk in February and one of three against South Carolina last month. The Americans are 4-1-0 on home ice against teams from the East this season.
Hargrove Big Night: Americans Captain Colton Hargrove had a three-point game on Friday night with a goal and two assists. He has a five-game point streak entering tonight's game with six goals and four assists over that stretch. He's third on the team in scoring with 56 points.
Rookie Whitewash: Americans rookie goalie Brett Mirwald earned his first professional shutout on Friday stopping all 25 shots he faced. The 22-year-old netminder has three total shutouts this season with the other two coming at the University of British Columbia. Tonight's shutout was the sixth of the season by an Americans goalie.
Crone Ready to Return: Americans forward Hank Crone is set to return to the Americans lineup on Saturday night. Crone has not appeared in a game since March 20th in South Carolina. In 56 games this season the former league MVP has 47 points.
Closing in: With the Americans win tonight and Idaho's regulation loss the Americans closed the gap on second place to eight points. The Americans have two games in hand.
Images from this story
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Allen Americans defenseman Sam Sedley
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