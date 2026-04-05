Cyclones Score Three Unanswered to Defeat Knight Monsters on Fan Appreciation Knight

Published on April 4, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, fell to the Cincinnati Cyclones 3-2 on Fan Appreciation Knight.

In the first period, Devon Paliani became the second Knight Monster in franchise history to reach 30 goals in a season as he scored on a follow-up chance in front of the net to make it 1-0 Knight Monsters heading into the second period.

In the middle period, Aidan De La Gorgendiere scored his first goal as a Knight Monster to extend the lead to 2-0. However, after opening his pro career with over 93 minutes of shutout hockey, Cincinnati beat Alex Tracy as Marko Sikic got the Cyclones on the board for the first time since Wednesday, as the lead was slashed in half, and Tahoe took a 2-1 lead into the final period.

In the third, the Cyclones tied the game on the power play thanks to Adam Kydd, making it 2-2. Following the game-tying goal, Ryan Kirwan extended his team lead in goals with number 23 to give Cincinnati a 3-2 lead, and eventually a victory.

The Knight Monsters hit the road next week on Friday, April 10, to take on the Allen Americans. Puck drop is scheduled for 5:10 pm PT, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network starting at 5:00 pm PT. For more information on upcoming games, visit knightmonstershockey.com.

#DareToDescend







ECHL Stories from April 4, 2026

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