Cyclones Score Three Unanswered to Defeat Knight Monsters on Fan Appreciation Knight
Published on April 4, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release
STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, fell to the Cincinnati Cyclones 3-2 on Fan Appreciation Knight.
In the first period, Devon Paliani became the second Knight Monster in franchise history to reach 30 goals in a season as he scored on a follow-up chance in front of the net to make it 1-0 Knight Monsters heading into the second period.
In the middle period, Aidan De La Gorgendiere scored his first goal as a Knight Monster to extend the lead to 2-0. However, after opening his pro career with over 93 minutes of shutout hockey, Cincinnati beat Alex Tracy as Marko Sikic got the Cyclones on the board for the first time since Wednesday, as the lead was slashed in half, and Tahoe took a 2-1 lead into the final period.
In the third, the Cyclones tied the game on the power play thanks to Adam Kydd, making it 2-2. Following the game-tying goal, Ryan Kirwan extended his team lead in goals with number 23 to give Cincinnati a 3-2 lead, and eventually a victory.
The Knight Monsters hit the road next week on Friday, April 10, to take on the Allen Americans. Puck drop is scheduled for 5:10 pm PT, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network starting at 5:00 pm PT. For more information on upcoming games, visit knightmonstershockey.com.
#DareToDescend
ECHL Stories from April 4, 2026
- Cyclones Score Three Unanswered to Defeat Knight Monsters on Fan Appreciation Knight - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- 'Clones Stun the Knight Monsters in 3-2 Comeback Victory - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Thunder Loses Final Game Ever vs. Grizzlies - Wichita Thunder
- Enns Delivers Overtime Game Winner as the Grizzlies Complete Three Game Sweep - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans Blank Greensboro Again - Allen Americans
- Bullion Stellar in 2-1 Icemen Overtime Win over Everblades - Jacksonville Icemen
- Fyten's Two Third-Period Goals Not Enough against Oilers - Rapid City Rush
- Steelheads Fall to Mavericks 4-3 in Home Regular-Season Finale - Idaho Steelheads
- Oilers Sweep Season Series with Rush Via Fourth Consecutive Five-Plus Goal Game - Tulsa Oilers
- South Carolina Powers Past Greenville, 5-3 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Swamp Rabbits Fall in Finale of Five-Games-In-Seven-Days at South Carolina - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Florida Earns Crucial Point Despite 2-1 Overtime Setback - Florida Everblades
- Walleye Fall at Home to Wheeling 4-2 to Finish Weekend Schedule - Toledo Walleye
- Grizzlies Gameday: Star Wars Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Iowa Scores Three Unanswered and Koster Wins It in OT, 3-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Komets Gain Point in OT Loss to Iowa - Fort Wayne Komets
- Kansas City Wins 2025-26 Brabham Cup - ECHL
- Swamp Rabbits Fall in Finale of Five-Games-In-Seven-Days at South Carolina - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Thunder Lose to Admirals 3-2 in Overtime - Adirondack Thunder
- Nailers Tackle Toledo for Tenth Win in a Row - Wheeling Nailers
- Fuel Fall to K-Wings in Final Regular Season Home Game - Indy Fuel
- Lions Fall in Tight Contest against Mariners - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- ECHL Transactions - April 4 - ECHL
- Mariners Grind out 2-1 Win in Trois-Rivieres - Maine Mariners
- K-Wings' Road Goaltending Dazzles, Shutout Fuel Saturday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Ghost Pirates Rally Past Gladiators, 2-1 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Preview: Royals vs. Railers, April 5th - Game 67/72 - Reading Royals
- ECHL Announces Fine - ECHL
- Rush Game Notes: April 4, 2026 vs. Tulsa Oilers - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day Preview: Looking to Sweep Greensboro - Allen Americans
- Florida Eyeing Series Sweep over Jacksonville - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tahoe Knight Monsters Stories
- Cyclones Score Three Unanswered to Defeat Knight Monsters on Fan Appreciation Knight
- The Force Is with the Knight Monsters in 3-0 Win over Cyclones on Star Wars Knight
- Knight Monsters Add Defenseman Aidan De La Gorgendiere
- Cyclones Pick up Overtime Win over Tahoe on Powder Hounds Night
- Knight Monsters Weekly Update: March 31, 2026