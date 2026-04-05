'Clones Stun the Knight Monsters in 3-2 Comeback Victory
Published on April 4, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Stateline, NV - The Cincinnati Cyclones scored three unanswered goals to defeat the Tahoe Knight Monsters, 3-2, in comeback fashion on Saturday night. Ryan Kirwan notched the game-winning goal to complete the comeback victory for the Cyclones.
Tahoe would score the only goal of the first period with a finish from Devon Paliani (30). Despite a fine save from Kaidan Mbereko to start the sequence, Paliani potted home the opener to make it 1-0 heading into the second period.
The Knight Monsters would double their lead off a goal from Aidan De La Gorgendiere (1) to give him his first as a Knight Monster. The Cyclones would respond, thanks to a sharp finish from Marko Sikic (10) to make it 2-1, Tahoe.
With his goal, Marko Sikic reaches the 10-goal mark for the first time in his professional career. The goal was assisted by Max Smolinski, who notched the first assist of his pro career on the play.
The Cyclones would go into the third down by one, but the team would find a way to fight back into the game. On their first power play of the night, a goal from Adam Kydd (3) found the back of the net to deadlock the score at 2-2. Ryan Kirwan and Sam Stevens were awarded assists on the play.
Ryan Kirwan (23) would not be done in tonight's game, scoring the eventual game winner with 9:39 left in regulation. Assisted by Liam Kidney, Kirwan logs his fifth game-winning goal of the season.
Kaidan Mbereko made a game-saving stop with less than 10 seconds to go to record his first professional victory between the pipes. The rookie netminder stopped 22/24 in the winning effort, as the Cyclones take the rubber match against Tahoe.
The Cyclones close out their three-game series against the Knight Monsters tomorrow night at the Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop for tomorrow's contest is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.
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