Ghost Pirates Rally Past Gladiators, 2-1
Published on April 4, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, earned a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over the Atlanta Gladiators on Saturday night at Gas South Arena.
The first period was scoreless, with Atlanta holding a slight 8-7 edge in shots.
The Gladiators broke through late in the second period when Adam Eisele exited the penalty box and converted on a shorthanded breakaway to make it 1-0.
Savannah answered shortly after as Logan Drevitch's shot created a net-front scramble, allowing Jaxsen Wiebe to knock home the loose puck and tie the game 1-1 heading into the third.
The Ghost Pirates grabbed their first lead 6:39 into the final frame when Tristan Amonte tipped in a Will Riedell shot on the power play to make it 2-1.
Atlanta pressed late with three power plays in the second half of the period, including over a minute of 5-on-3, but Savannah's penalty kill held strong to secure the win.
Vinnie Purpura was solid in net, stopping 35 of 36 shots for Savannah. T.J. Semptimphelter made 27 saves on 29 shots for Atlanta.
The Ghost Pirates return to action Tuesday night against the Atlanta Gladiators with puck drop scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed live on FloHockey and broadcast on Mixlr. Tickets and additional information about upcoming home games are available at ghostpirateshockey.com.
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