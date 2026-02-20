Zac Funk Re-Assigned to South Carolina, Kaden Bohlsen Recalled by Hershey

Published on February 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that forward Zac Funk has been re-assigned to the club from the Hershey Bears by the Washington Capitals while forward Kaden Bohlsen has been recalled by Hershey.

Funk, 22, returns to South Carolina after playing in eight games for the Stingrays in December. Under contract with Washington, Funk has 10 points (5g, 5a) with four multi-point performances with the Stingrays this season. The Coldstream, British Columbia native was re-assigned to Hershey on December 15, 2025 and skated in eight contests with the Bears, logging two assists.

Last season, the 6-foot-1, 201 pound forward had nine points (3g, 6a) in 11 games with the Stingrays while making 15 appearances for Hershey, totaling four points (2g, 2a).

Bohlsen, 25, has spent the whole season with South Carolina after he was loaned to the Stingrays on October 4, 2025. The Willmar, Minnesota native has skated in 42 games with South Carolina this year, striking for 25 points (17g, 8a). His 17 goals are tied for fourth most among rookies in the ECHL.

The 6-foot-3, 192 pound forward signed with Hershey on August 1, 2025 after making four appearances for the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League at the end of last season, adding an assist.

Bohlsen joined the Wranglers after a five-year collegiate career at the University of Nebraska-Omaha and Minnesota State University. While at Minnesota State, Bohlsen helped the Mavericks win the Central Collegiate Hockey Association conference title to advance to the NCAA tournament for the 10th time in program history.

____

South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday, February 20th, for Mardi Gras Night against the Atlanta Gladiators at 7:05 p.m.







ECHL Stories from February 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.