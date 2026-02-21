Heartlanders Blank Cyclones, 2-0, for Fourth Straight Win
Published on February 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, Iowa - Iowa Heartlanders goaltender Riley Mercer stopped 30 shots for his second career shutout and the Heartlanders topped the Cincinnati Cyclones, 2-0, Friday at Xtream Arena. Mercer blocked 11 shots in the first, 11 in the second and eight in the third, helping guide Iowa through two successful third-period penalty kills. The Heartlanders got goals from Isaac Johnson and Yuki Miura. Friday was Iowa's first shutout of the season and the Heartlanders have won four straight games for the first time this season.
The Heartlanders struck first at 18:11 of the second period, as Johnson slipped a shot past Ken Appleby (loss, 2 GA, 39 saves) in the crease for his sixth goal of the season. The late marker gave Iowa a 1-0 lead heading into the third. Yuki Miura added an insurance goal in his 300th career Heartlanders game, finishing a breakaway at 17:48 of the third period.
Tickets start at $10 for all Heartlanders home games. Heartlanders Family 4 Packs (4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 sodas, 1 large popcorn starting at $69) and the Deer & Beers Ticket Bundle (1 ticket and 2 domestic beers for $25) are now available.
The Heartlanders are home on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. for the CORNIEST NIGHT in hockey history on Cornfed Country Night, pres. by Iowa Corn. The night includes a Corn Thunderstick Giveaway, specialty jersey auction on DASH Auctions, pregame pyrotechnic show, country tunes, and legendary corn games.
