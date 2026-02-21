Lions Score Three Goals Quickly as Walleye Fall 6-3 in Trois-Rivières

Published on February 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







Trois-Rivières, QC - The Toledo Walleye dropped tonight's game by a score of 6-3 to the Lions de Trois-Rivières at the Colisée Vidéotron. After three quick goals, Tanner Kelly, Dylan Moulton, and Colby Ambrosio each scored to bring the game to a 3-3 tie, although the Lions scored three goals unanswered in the third to seal the game. Colin Swoyer recorded assists on two of the three goals and Carter Gylander stopped 21 of the 23 shots he saw tonight.

How it Happened:

Trois-Rivières got on the board quickly, and did so three times. Israel Mianscum scored the first goal of the game for the Lions, his seventh of the season to go up 1-0 just 1:22 into regulation. Morgan Adams-Moisan scored the Lions' second at the 1:59 mark of the first, his 11th goal of the season. Riley Kidney recorded the third 3:28 into the first, putting the Lions up 3-0 and prompting the Walleye to put Carter Gylander in the game in place of Nolan Lalonde.

The scoresheet stayed clear for a bit until Nate Roy was called for a holding penalty at the 12:28 mark of the first, putting Trois-Rivières on their first power play of the night, which was killed off by Toledo.

Toledo took two penalties within seven seconds of each other, as Tanner Kelly took a hold 4:00 into the second period and Tanner Dickinson took a delay of game call for a puck over the glass at the 4:07 mark, putting Trois-Rivières on a 5-on-3 advantage for 1:53. The Lions weren't able to score as the Walleye killed off both penalties.

Toledo got a power play of their own, their first of the night, as Joe Dunlap took a tripping penalty at the 6:56 mark of the second. The power play expired with no scoring as Trois-Rivières held their 3-0 lead at the halfway point of the game.

Tanner Kelly got the Walleye on the board with his 16th goal of the season at the 12:47 mark of the game on a 2-on-1 breakaway pass from Tanner Dickinson, cutting the Lions' lead to 3-1. Dickinson and Brandon Kruse got the assists on the goal.

Dylan Moulton got the second goal back for Toledo, scoring his second goal of the season to bring the Walleye within one of Trois-Rivières. Mitch Lewandowski and Colin Swoyer got the assists on the goal at the 14:49 mark of the second period.

Colby Ambrosio buried a pass from Jacques Bouquot to tie the game at 3-3 at the 18:02 mark into the second period in the midst of a much-needed momentum shift in favor of the Walleye. Bouquot was credited with the primary assist, as Colin Swoyer recorded his second assist on the night on Ambrosio's 10th goal of the season.

Anthony Poulin re-took the lead for Trois-Rivières, scoring his ninth goal of the season to put the Lions back up 4-3 at the 1:37 mark of the second. After some good chances in Toledo's offensive end, Jake Gravelle scored a goal for the Lions to put them back up by two at the 5:37 mark of the third. Dylan Moulton took a tripping penalty at the 7:40 mark of the third, putting Trois-Rivières on their fourth power play of the day. Toledo killed this one off as well as the penalty kill remained perfect on the night.

Toledo pulled Carter Gylander in favor of the extra attacker with two minutes to go, but Mathias Laferrière took the puck and scored on the empty net to put the Lions up 6-3 with 1:39 to go in the third. Mitch Lewandowski and Joe Dunlap took coincidental slashing minors with 29 seconds to go in the game, but neither team would score in the remaining seconds of regulation.

Toledo went 0-for-1 on the power play but 4-for-4 on the penalty kill throughout the night as the 6-3 score held final. Toledo finished the game outshooting Trois-Rivières 32-27 on the night.

Three Stars:

1 - F Joe Dunlap, TR (3 A)

2 - F Morgan Adams-Moisan, TR (1 G)

3 - D Colin Swoyer, TOL (2 A)

What's Next:

The Walleye will face off again tomorrow against the Lions, the second of three games in the three-game series in Trois-Rivières and will look to bounce back from tonight's loss. Puck drop for tomorrow's game is set for 3:00 PM at the Colisée Vidéotron.







ECHL Stories from February 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.