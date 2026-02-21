ECHL Transactions - February 20

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, February 20, 2026:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Greenville:

Josh Boyko, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Adrien Beraldo, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Ryan Helliwell, D Placed on Reserve

Allen:

Add Andre Anania, D Returned From Loan by Iowa Wild

Add David Tendeck, G Activated from Reserve

Add Ty Prefontaine, D Activated from Team Suspension

Delete Braidan Simmons-Fisher, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Jake Chiasson, F Placed on Reserve

Atlanta:

Add Peter Green, G Added as EBUG

Add Nick McCarry, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Isak Walther, F Placed on Reserve

Bloomington:

Add Ilya Tsulygin, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Riku Ishida, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Ivan Chukarov, D Activated from IR 3 Day

Add Parker Gavlas, D Activated from Team Suspension

Delete Parker Gavlas, D Placed on Reserve

Add Matt Hubbarde, F Activated from Reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Thomas Scarfone, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Luke Pavicich, G Placed on Reserve

Add Aaron Chiarot, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Landon Sim, F Recalled by Toronto Marlies

Florida:

Add Gianfranco Cassaro, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Add Hudson Elynuik, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Kyle Neuber, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Delete Kurtis Henry, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Anthony Romano, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Reid Duke, F Placed on Reserve

Greensboro:

Add Braden Doyle, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Dalton Skelly, D Placed on Reserve

Idaho:

Delete Angus MacDonell, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Jason Horvath, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Jordan Steinmetz, F Placed on Reserve

Add Nick Portz, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Ty Pelton-Byce, F Placed on Reserve

Indy:

Add Ryan Gagnier, F Assigned by Rockford

Delete Sahil Panwar, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Brandon Schultz, F Placed on Reserve

Add Owen Robinson, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Add Cody Laskosky, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Dustin Manz, F Placed on Reserve

Iowa:

Add Noah Massie, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Alexander Stensson, D Placed on IR 14 Day

Jacksonville:

Add Logan Cockerill, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Nathan Berke, F Placed on Reserve

Add Scott Ratzlaff, G Assigned from Rochester by Buffalo

Kansas City:

Add Blair Sanders, G Added as EBUG

Delete Jackson Jutting, F Loaned to Grand Rapids

Add James Marooney, D Activated from Reserve

Add Will Gavin, F Activated from Reserve

Norfolk:

Add Dilan Savenkov, D Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Brayden Nicholetts, F Placed on Reserve

Orlando:

Add Chris Harpur, D Assigned by Syracuse

Delete Jarid Lukosevicius, F Transferred to IR 14 Day

Rapid City:

Delete Lucas Helland, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Garrett Klotz, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Kaleb Tiessen, D Placed on Reserve

Add Jake Ratzlaff, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Bobby Russell, D Placed on Reserve

Add Nathan Torchia, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Connor Murphy, G Placed on Reserve

Reading:

Delete Yaniv Perets, G Recalled by Lehigh Valley 2/16

Savannah:

Add Cristophe Tellier, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Chris Lipe, D Placed on Reserve

Delete Nick Granowicz, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Peter Laviolette, F Placed on Reserve

South Carolina:

Add Bryan Moore, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Porter Schachle, F Placed on Reserve

Add Zac Funk, F Assigned from Hershey by Washington

Delete Kaden Bohlsen, F Recalled by Hershey

Add Ty Taylor, G Returned From Loan by Hershey

Tahoe:

Add Mike Van Unen, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Anthony Collins, F Placed on Reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Benjamin Gaudreau, G Activated from Reserve

Delete William Lavalliere, G Placed on Reserve

Tulsa:

Add Keegan Iverson, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Lukas Jirousek, F Placed on Reserve

Utah:

Delete Noah Ganske, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Kyle Keyser, G Assigned by Colorado Eagles

Add Mike Gelatt, F Activated from Reserve

Add Neil Shea, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Worcester:

Add Khristian Acosta, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Gleb Veremyev, F Placed on Reserve







