ECHL Transactions - February 20
Published on February 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, February 20, 2026:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Greenville:
Josh Boyko, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Adrien Beraldo, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Ryan Helliwell, D Placed on Reserve
Allen:
Add Andre Anania, D Returned From Loan by Iowa Wild
Add David Tendeck, G Activated from Reserve
Add Ty Prefontaine, D Activated from Team Suspension
Delete Braidan Simmons-Fisher, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Jake Chiasson, F Placed on Reserve
Atlanta:
Add Peter Green, G Added as EBUG
Add Nick McCarry, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Isak Walther, F Placed on Reserve
Bloomington:
Add Ilya Tsulygin, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Riku Ishida, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Ivan Chukarov, D Activated from IR 3 Day
Add Parker Gavlas, D Activated from Team Suspension
Delete Parker Gavlas, D Placed on Reserve
Add Matt Hubbarde, F Activated from Reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Thomas Scarfone, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Luke Pavicich, G Placed on Reserve
Add Aaron Chiarot, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Landon Sim, F Recalled by Toronto Marlies
Florida:
Add Gianfranco Cassaro, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Add Hudson Elynuik, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Kyle Neuber, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Delete Kurtis Henry, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Anthony Romano, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Reid Duke, F Placed on Reserve
Greensboro:
Add Braden Doyle, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Dalton Skelly, D Placed on Reserve
Idaho:
Delete Angus MacDonell, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Jason Horvath, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Jordan Steinmetz, F Placed on Reserve
Add Nick Portz, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Ty Pelton-Byce, F Placed on Reserve
Indy:
Add Ryan Gagnier, F Assigned by Rockford
Delete Sahil Panwar, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Brandon Schultz, F Placed on Reserve
Add Owen Robinson, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Add Cody Laskosky, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Dustin Manz, F Placed on Reserve
Iowa:
Add Noah Massie, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Alexander Stensson, D Placed on IR 14 Day
Jacksonville:
Add Logan Cockerill, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Nathan Berke, F Placed on Reserve
Add Scott Ratzlaff, G Assigned from Rochester by Buffalo
Kansas City:
Add Blair Sanders, G Added as EBUG
Delete Jackson Jutting, F Loaned to Grand Rapids
Add James Marooney, D Activated from Reserve
Add Will Gavin, F Activated from Reserve
Norfolk:
Add Dilan Savenkov, D Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Brayden Nicholetts, F Placed on Reserve
Orlando:
Add Chris Harpur, D Assigned by Syracuse
Delete Jarid Lukosevicius, F Transferred to IR 14 Day
Rapid City:
Delete Lucas Helland, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Garrett Klotz, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Kaleb Tiessen, D Placed on Reserve
Add Jake Ratzlaff, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Bobby Russell, D Placed on Reserve
Add Nathan Torchia, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Connor Murphy, G Placed on Reserve
Reading:
Delete Yaniv Perets, G Recalled by Lehigh Valley 2/16
Savannah:
Add Cristophe Tellier, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Chris Lipe, D Placed on Reserve
Delete Nick Granowicz, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Peter Laviolette, F Placed on Reserve
South Carolina:
Add Bryan Moore, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Porter Schachle, F Placed on Reserve
Add Zac Funk, F Assigned from Hershey by Washington
Delete Kaden Bohlsen, F Recalled by Hershey
Add Ty Taylor, G Returned From Loan by Hershey
Tahoe:
Add Mike Van Unen, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Anthony Collins, F Placed on Reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Benjamin Gaudreau, G Activated from Reserve
Delete William Lavalliere, G Placed on Reserve
Tulsa:
Add Keegan Iverson, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Lukas Jirousek, F Placed on Reserve
Utah:
Delete Noah Ganske, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Kyle Keyser, G Assigned by Colorado Eagles
Add Mike Gelatt, F Activated from Reserve
Add Neil Shea, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Worcester:
Add Khristian Acosta, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Gleb Veremyev, F Placed on Reserve
ECHL Stories from February 20, 2026
- ECHL Transactions - February 20 - ECHL
- Zac Funk Re-Assigned to South Carolina, Kaden Bohlsen Recalled by Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Win $10,000 at the Royals "St.Hat-Trick's Day" Game on March 15th - Reading Royals
- Grizzlies Sign Goaltender Hunter Miska - Utah Grizzlies
- Gargoyles Join Winston-Salem Thunderbirds at Youth Learn to Skate - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Rush Game Notes: February 20, 2026 vs. Worcester Railers - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day: Celebrate Texas Night in DFW - Allen Americans
- Worcester Takes Series Opener from Rapid City 3-2 - Worcester Railers HC
- Rush's Comeback Falls Short against Worcester - Rapid City Rush
- Mastrodonato Bookends Scoring in Overtime Win over Tulsa - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.