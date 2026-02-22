South Carolina Storms Back to Beat Atlanta in Overtime, 3-2

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays mounted a late comeback to defeat the Atlanta Gladiators 3-2 on Saturday night at the North Charleston Coliseum.

Trailing for much of the third period, the Stingrays tied the game with just over two minutes left in regulation when Kyler Kupka scored to force overtime. In the extra frame, Charlie Combs netted the game-winner with 20 seconds remaining, sealing the victory in front of a sellout crowd of 8,467 fans.

After a scoreless first period, South Carolina (32-18-1-0) opened the second period on the penalty kill. Atlanta (32-12-2-1) was on the power play for the first three minutes of the frame, but the Stingrays generated the better scoring chances.

The Stingrays forced a turnover at the top of the defensive zone and Dean Loukus capitalized on a breakaway to give South Carolina a 1-0 lead 2:45 into the second.

Atlanta responded over ten minutes later. Ryan Conroy scored from the high slot, tying the game with 6:28 remaining in the frame. Less than two minutes later, Cody Slyvester scored on a breakaway pushing the visitors in front, 2-1.

The Gladiators carried the one-goal lead into the third period as South Carolina pressed for the equalizer. Atlanta netminder Ethan Haider turned aside multiple chances throughout the frame to preserve the advantage, but the Stingrays finally broke through with the extra attacker on the ice.

Josh Wilkins forced a turnover in the attacking zone and snapped his stick on a shot, but the puck slid to Kyler Kupka, who beat Haider five-hole to tie the game with 2:02 remaining. Neither side found a winner in regulation, sending the teams to overtime for the second time this season.

In the extra frame, both teams traded opportunities with South Carolina goaltender Seth Eisele and Haider turning aside quality chances, but the Stingrays found the winner late.

Kupka delivered a centering pass to Charlie Combs in the low slot, and Combs buried the game-winning goal with just 20 seconds left in overtime, lifting South Carolina past Atlanta, 3-2.

Eisele saved 23 of 25 shots for his 14th win of the season while the loss went to Haider who saved 35 of 38 shots. South Carolina is now 6-1 in overtime this season.

The Stingrays hit the road for two straight games starting on Friday evening against the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. from Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia.

