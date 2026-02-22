Tung, Robidoux and Gavlas Shine against Maine

Bloomington, Ill - Parker Gavlas and Mikael Robidoux each scored in their return to the lineup and Callum Tung made 45 saves but the Bloomington Bison fell 4-3 to the Maine Mariners at Grossinger Motors Arena on Saturday evening.

Bloomington started with high energy and created a strong offensive zone presence while controlling zone time. The Mariners looked to have taken an early lead but the goal was disallowed upon review. Bloomington was held scoreless on back-to-back powerplay chances before Maine struck first for a second straight game on the weekend. Tung was also strong in his return to home ice and stopped 13 of 14 shots in the frame, including an odd-man rush save and a one-timer while shorthanded. The Bison were assessed a late infraction and took to the penalty kill heading to the intermission. Before the final horn, Lou-Felix Denis was denied on a breakaway.

Bloomington killed off the carryover penalty, but the Mariners doubled their lead just over three minutes later. Tung blocked Maine's bid to go up even more with a diving save on an odd-man rush and followed it up with a kick-save 30 seconds later. Robidoux and Gavlas took charge on the scoresheet to get Bloomington into the mix and bring up a 2-1 score. Gavlas set up a Robidoux one-timer to get the Bison in the score column exactly twelve minutes into the second. Tung made additional grade-A saves down the stretch, and flipping the script on the end of the first, Bloomington would carryover a powerplay into the second period.

The Bison required just 92 seconds to tie the game in the beginning of the third. With the same personnel on the ice at the conclusion of the powerplay, Mark Kaleinikovas blasted in a slap shot from Kyle Jackson and Eddie Matsushima. Maine scored five minutes later and further increased the deficit 80 ticks after that. Gavlas netted another slapshot goal with under six minutes remaining and the Bison later played with an extra attacker on the ice, but Maine held onto its lead. The contest marked Gavlas's third multi-point game of the season and Tung's 45 saves were the most by a Bison this season.

