Stingrays Defeat Gladiators 3-2 in Overtime

Published on February 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release









Atlanta Gladiators defenseman Ryan Conroy

(Atlanta Gladiators) Atlanta Gladiators defenseman Ryan Conroy(Atlanta Gladiators)

North Charleston, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays defeated the Gladiators 3-2 in overtime on Saturday night at North Charleston Coliseum. Charlie Combs scored the game winning goal from South Carolina with 20 seconds left in overtime to give the Stingrays the win.

After the Gladiators won 4-2 on Friday night, the Stingrays hosted Atlanta in the rematch from North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday night. Both goaltenders who started on Friday started again on Saturday, with Ethan Haider for the Gladiators and Seth Eisele for the Stingrays.

There was no scoring after the first period, as the Gladiators outshot the Stingrays 13-7. Atlanta did a good job of pressing South Carolina in its own end for much of the opening period but was unable to produce a goal out of its efforts.

The Stingrays opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal early in the second period, as Patrick Thomas intercepted a pass and sent Dean Loukus up ice on a breakaway for the score 2:45 into the middle period. The Gladiators responded well, scoring the next two goals. Ryan Conroy scored on a shot from the high slot from Ryan Nolan and Carson Denomie to make it a 1-1 game with 6:28 left in the period, while Cody Sylvester scored on a breakaway with 4:48 on the clock to give the Gladiators a 2-1 lead. Alex Young set up Sylvester on the breakaway as the captain extended his goal scoring streak to four games with five goals in that span. It is the longest goal scoring streak out of any Gladiators skater this season. The Stingrays outshot the Gladiators 16-7 in the second period, but Atlanta was able to capitalize on its chances to take the lead.

South Carolina poured on the pressure in the third period and for much of it, Atlanta was able to fend them off, until Kyler Kupka tied the game at 2-2 with 2:02 to play. A shot of a broken stick from Josh Wilkins changed the speed of the shot allowing Kupka to direct it by Haider for the tying goal. The Stingrays outshot the Gladiators 10-1 in the third period to force overtime.

Back and forth action in overtime took it right down to the wire, as Charlie Combs buried the game winner off a cross ice feed with 20 seconds left to win it for the Stingrays. Eisele stopped 23/25 for the Stingrays while Haider stopped 35/38 for the Gladiators. Atlanta went 0/3 on the power play, allowing a short handed goal, and 3/3 on the penalty kill.

It will be a quick turnaround for the Gladiators who are off to Savannah to take on the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Sunday afternoon to wrap up a three game road trip. Coverage begins at 2:40 PM on the Gladiators Broadcast Network on FloHockey and YouTube with puck drop at 3 PM.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from February 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.