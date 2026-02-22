Allen Defeats Utah, 2-1, in Overtime

Published on February 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen, Texas - The Utah Grizzlies fall in overtime 2-1 to the Allen Americans on Saturday night in front of a crowd of 5203 at Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

Danny Dzhaniyev got Utah on the board 5:04 into the contest. Dzhaniyev is tied for the league lead for points among rookies with 45 (16 goals, 29 assists). Reilly Connors picked up the lone assist. Utah led 1-0 after one frame.

Allen tied the game on a Michael Gildon power play goal 12:41 into the second period. Allen was 1 for 4 on the power play. The score was tied 1-1 after 40 minutes of play.

Neither team scored in the third period as Allen outshot Utah 12 to 6 in the frame and 35 to 33 for the game. Both teams had 1 shot in overtime as Allen's Andre Anania scored 2:27 in to win it for the Americans.

Utah goaltender Hunter Miska stopped 33 of 35 in his first pro game of the season. Miska is the 8th different goaltender and 51st player to appear in a game for Utah this season. It was Miska's sixth game overall as a Grizzly. Miska played in 3 games with Utah during the 2019-20 season and he appeared in 2 games with Utah during the 2021-22 division championship season.

Allen goaltender Marco Costantini saved 32 of 33 in the win.

Both teams earned 3 out of a possible 4 standings points in the two-game weekend series. Utah won 3-2 in overtime on February 20.

The Grizzlies return to Maverik Center for a three-game series against the Tahoe Knight Monsters on February 25, 27-28. Next Friday and Saturday is Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Andre Anania (Allen) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +1, 1 shot.

2. Marco Costantini (Allen) - 32 of 33 saves.

3. Michael Gildon (Allen) - 1 goal.







