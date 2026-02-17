Grizzlies Earn a Standings Point in 4-3 OT Loss

Published on February 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies overcame a 3-0 deficit as they scored three unanswered third period goals in a 5 minute 9 second stretch but in overtime the Bloomington Bison got a goal from Nikita Sedov 20 seconds in as they defeated Utah 4-3 on a Monday afternoon at Maverik Center.

Bloomington scored first on a Riku Ishida one-timer from the left circle 9:26 into the contest. It was a 5 on 3 power play goal for the Bison. Halfway through the second period Brad Morrison gave the Bison a 2-0 lead 9:36 in. Chase Ortiz extended Bloomington's lead to 3-0 on a backhand shot from the left wing 13:50 in. The Bison led 3-0 after 40 minutes of play.

Reilly Connors scored on a righty shot from the left circle 6:01 into the third period to get the Grizzlies on the board. Connors has 7 goals in 7 games in February. Utah cut into the Bloomington lead some more as Danny Dzhaniyev scored on a power play 9:32 in. Grizzlies captain Tyler Gratton tied the game on Utah's second power play goal of the night 11:10 in. Gratton leads Utah with 9 power play goals. Aiden Hansen-Bukata had 2 third period power play assists as he now leads Utah with 30 assists on the season.

Utah has 16 power play goals over their last 13 games. Regulation ended with a 3-3 tie as Utah outshot Bloomington 15 to 4 in the third perido and 31 of 24 for the contest. Utah has 16 third period goals in 7 games in February.

In overtime Sedov scored for Bloomington on a pass from Shane Ott as the Bison take the rubber match of the three-game set. Sedov had 1 goal and 2 assists to lead Bloomington.

Bison goaltender Callum Tung stopped 28 of 31 to earn his 7th win of the season. Utah's Jacob Mucitelli saved 20 of 24 in his Maverik Center and Grizzlies debut.

The Grizzlies head out on the road to face the Allen Americans on February 20-21. Face-off both nights will be at 6:10 pm. The Grizzlies next homestand is a three-game series vs Tahoe on February 25, 27-28. Face-off all three nights are at 7:10 pm and tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Nikita Sedov (Bloomington) - 1 goal, 2 assists, 2 shots, +2.

2. Tyler Gratton (Utah) - 1 goal.

3. Danny Dzhaniyev (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist.







