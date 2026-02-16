Ghost Pirates Weekly Update: February 16

Published on February 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, wrapped up another four-game week that began with Waggin' Wednesday presented by Barkyard Daycare and Pet Hotel and Toy Story Night on Friday before concluding with road games in Jacksonville on Saturday and Greenville on Sunday.

LAST WEEK'S HAUNTS

Wednesday, February 11 - vs. Orlando (3-2 L)

The Ghost Pirates opened the week with a 3-2 loss to the Solar Bears. Savannah mounted a strong push in the third period but could not overcome a two-goal deficit. Josh Lopina and Logan Drevitch scored in the contest.

Friday, February 13 - vs. Jacksonville (3-0 L)

Jacksonville struck just 35 seconds into the game and went on to secure a 3-0 victory. Former Ghost Pirate Michael Bullion turned aside all 43 shots he faced.

Saturday, February 14 - at Jacksonville (2-1 W, OT)

Savannah earned its first win of the week in the season-series finale against the Icemen. Reece Vitelli opened the scoring with a 5-on-3 power-play goal in the first period. Jacksonville tied the game with 1:50 remaining in regulation while skating with the extra attacker, forcing overtime. The Ghost Pirates killed a penalty in the extra session before Tristan Amonte tipped in a Vitelli shot on the ensuing shift to secure the overtime win.

Sunday, February 15 - at Greenville (4-3 W, OT)

The Ghost Pirates made it back-to-back overtime victories, defeating the Swamp Rabbits 4-3. Riley Hughes netted the game-winning power-play goal in overtime to cap the week off. Matt Koopman, Bryce Brodzinski and Ryan Sullivan also scored as Savannah split the four-game week with a 2-2-0 record.

ON THE PLANK

Savannah enters a two-game week beginning on the road in Orlando before returning home Sunday afternoon to face Atlanta.

- Saturday, Feb. 21 - at Orlando | 7:00 p.m. ET

- Sunday, Feb. 22 - vs. Atlanta | 3:00 p.m. ET

Publix Family Funday

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT

Dennis Cesana - Skated in his 200th professional game Friday against Jacksonville and recorded his 100th professional point Saturday in Jacksonville. Cesana is a two-time ECHL All-Star currently on an AHL contract with the Charlotte Checkers.

All games will be streamed live on FloHockey and broadcast on Mixlr. Tickets and additional information are available at ghostpirateshockey.com.







