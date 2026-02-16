Trois-Rivières' Jones Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Hunter Jones of the Trois-Rivières Lions is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Feb. 9-15. It is the second time this season that he has received the weekly honor.

Jones went 3-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.98 goals-against average and a save percentage of .963 in three appearances at Worcester last week.

The 25-year-old stopped all 22 shots in a 2-0 win on Friday, made 25 saves in a 3-2 victory on Saturday and turned aside 30 shots in a 4-1 win on Sunday.

Under contract to Laval of the American Hockey League, Jones is 13-5-0 in 20 appearances with the Lions this season, and ranks third in the ECHL with a 1.94 goals-against average, is tied for third with three shutouts and is tied for eighth with a .924 save percentage.

A native of Brantford, Ontario, Jones has appeared in 126 career ECHL games with Trois-Rivières and Iowa with an overall record of 49-48-21 with three shutouts, a 3.10 goals-against average and a save percentage of .900. He has also seen action in 32 career AHL games with Laval and Iowa where he is 11-18-3 with two shutouts, a 3.53 goals-against average and a save percentage of .888.

Prior to turning pro, Jones appeared in 121 career games with Peterborough in the Ontario Hockey League where he was 62-47-5 with seven shutouts, a 3.31 goals-against average and a save percentage of .901.







