Jackson Scores Twice against Maine

Published on February 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington, Ill. - Kyle Jackson struck twice on the powerplay to extend his point streak to four games but the Bloomington Bison fell 5-2 to the Maine Mariners at Grossinger Motors Arena on Sunday evening.

Bloomington started off with aggressive play and led in the shot column early 3-1. The dictation of pace led to the Bison drawing their first powerplay chance five minutes in, however, the Mariners answered shorthanded. Bloomington responded 54 seconds later when Jackson ripped home a feed from Mikhail Abramov and Mark Kaleinikovas. The helper marked Kaleinikovas's third-straight game with at least one point. Taking back control, Maine scored on its lone powerplay chance in the frame to jump up 2-1. The Bison locked in down the stretch and Parker Gavlas broke up a two-on-one chance to keep the deficit one goal heading into the second period.

Bloomington's strong defensive effort continued into the second and the Bison killed off an early penalty. Brandon Yeamans ignited the crowd of over 3,700 by getting into a fight, but still Maine scored the next goal to go up 3-1 over six minutes in. Dryden McKay stood strong and kept it a two-goal game after making a sprawling pad save on a breakaway and turned aside numerous odd-man chances. Despite narrowly outshooting Maine 31-12 in the period, Bloomington would head into the third looking for an equalizer.

The Bison had opportunities early to jumpstart the offense, including a powerplay bid less than 30 seconds into the final stanza but would not strike again until the Mariners took a 4-1 edge. Jackson scored his second goal of the night with seven minutes remaining in the third with assists coming from Shane Ott and Abramov, who earned his second multi-point game as a Bison. Jackson increased his team-leading powerplay points on the tallies. Before the end of regulation, Maine added an empty-net goal to take the 5-2 final.

