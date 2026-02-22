Cyclones Sign Forward Gabriel Bernier out of College

Published on February 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones, proud ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, today announced that the team has signed forward Gabriel Bernier to a Standard Player Contract. Bernier joins Cincinnati after signing his first professional contract.

After four collegiate seasons at Ontario Tech University (USports), Bernier joins the Cyclones coming off his most productive season with the Ridgebacks. The Victoriaville, QC native recorded 10 goals and 14 assists (24 points) in 26 games played last season. His efforts led him to being selected as the Ontario Tech Most Valuable Player for the 2025-26 season.

Over the course of his four seasons with Ontario Tech, Bernier appeared in 107 games with the Ridgebacks and logged 35 goals and 48 assists (83 points). At the junior level, Bernier spent time in the QMJHL with the Moncton Wildcats, and notched 12 points in 27 games during the 2020-21 season.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com. Subscribe to FloSports and watch every Cyclones hit, save, and goal live and on demand using this link today: https://flosports.link/4dVcToM







ECHL Stories from February 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.