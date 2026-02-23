Oilers End Swamp Rabbits Bid for a Sweep

Published on February 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release









Greenville Swamp Rabbits defenseman Parker Berge

(Greenville Swamp Rabbits) Greenville Swamp Rabbits defenseman Parker Berge(Greenville Swamp Rabbits)

(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - Cam Hausinger scored a power play goal to start a second period rally and Hudson Schandor followed late to bring the game within one, but the Tulsa Oilers, who went up 3-0 early, pulled away with a 5-2 win on Sunday afternoon.

The Oilers jumped out to a 3-0 lead carrying from the end of the first to the start of the second. Keegan Iverson got Tulsa on the board with 5:09 left in the first, burying a low-to-high pass from inside the point past Swamp Rabbits net-minder Pierce Charleson. Exactly 3:00 later, Lukas Jirousek came in transition down the left side and threw a puck past Charleson's glove to make it a 2-0 game with 2:09 to play in the first.

Charleson, who stopped eight of his initial 10 shots, was subbed out in net for Isaiah Saville to start the second. Duggie Lagrone bested Saville early in the second, taking advantage of net-front chaos and rifling a rebound over his blocker hand to make it a 3-0 game just 2:50 in. Eventually, the Swamp Rabbits struck, and closed the gap to one heading into the third. Cam Hausinger found the back of the net for a second straight game on the power play with 8:57 left in the second, blasting a Hudson Schandor pass from behind the net on a point-blank one-timer past Oilers goalie Jake Sibell, cutting the deficit to 3-1. Schandor was at it again with 23.9 seconds to play in the second, redirecting a Ryan O'Hara pass through Sibell's wickets to bring the Swamp Rabbits in striking range, down 3-2 heading into the third.

The Oilers found a way to pull away in the third, scoring two special teams goals to seal it. Michael Davies found the puck in the slot on the power play and rifled an insurance markwer with 6:18 remaining in the game, and was followed by an empty-net shorthanded goal with 1:11 to play while Saville was pulled for the extra attacker, avoiding the sweep with a 5-2 win for Tulsa.

Pierce Charleson stopped eight of 10 shots in 20 minutes and was relieved of his duties by Isaiah Saville, who became the goaltender of record and made 13 saves on 15 shots in 38:37 of relief (7-6-0-1).

The Swamp Rabbits now begin a franchise record 11-game road trip this Friday, February 27th, taking on the Reading Royals for a pair of games to close out February. Puck drop the opener is slated for 7:00 p.m. EST at Santander Arena.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from February 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.