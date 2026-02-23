Blades Offense Explodes in 6-1 Victory over Solar Bears

Published on February 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades offense came to life on Sunday afternoon dismantling the Orlando Solar Bears 6-1 for their third straight victory.

Craig Needham opened the scoring for the Blades 3:32 into the opening frame cashing in a feed from Anthony Romano in the low slot for his 19th of the season. Cam Johnson turned away all nine Orlando shots in the first period to help Florida take a 1-0 lead into the dressing room through 20 minutes.

Tarun Fizer delivered both goals for the Everblades in the middle frame helping the visitors extend their lead. Fizer sniped his first of two 1:49 into the period following a Jett Jones faceoff win sneaking his shot inside the short side post for his 11th of the season. With 3:07 remaining in the second the Chestermere, Alberta native buried his second of the period, electing to shoot on his 2-on-1 rush beating Gillies over the glove side.

Tyler Bird provided some life for Orlando early in the third potting his 11th of the season 91 seconds into the final frame, beating the Blades netminder low on the glove side. Moments later, the hosts had a golden opportunity in their comeback bid with their second power play of the afternoon; however they surrendered a shorthanded goal as Oliver Chau took advantage of a turnover for his ninth of the season. Florida seized full control of the game from there striking for the final two goals of the contest chasing Solar Bears goaltender Jon Gillies.

At the 7:22 mark in the final frame Reid Duke netted the fifth goal of the contest for Florida finishing a chance off the rush to stretch the Blades lead to four. Less than two minutes later Patrick Kyte blasted home his first as an Everblade to cap the scoring for the visitors.

Cam Johnson stopped 22 of 23 shots in the winning effort for his 16th win of the season helping Florida secure their 31st win of the year and grow their lead atop the South Division standings to three points.

Brad Ralph's group returns to action Thursday night in Estero for a 7:30 p.m. faceoff against for the second straight of three meetings against the Solar Bears.

Blades Bits

Florida scored six goals for the second time this season at the Kia Center improving their record to 7-1-1 against the Solar Bears including a 4-0 mark in Orlando.

Tarun Fizer notched a season high three points in the victory.

Oliver Chau scored Florida's ninth shorthanded goal of the season.

Ross MacDougall's first period fight marked Florida's first fight since January 16 vs. Jacksonville.

Cam Johnson has allowed two goals or fewer in six straight starts posting a 4-0-1-1 record during this stretch.







