Lions Triumph and Capture the Series

Published on February 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The Lions de Trois-Rivières (affiliate of the Canadiens de Montréal) played the role of heroes on Sunday during Super Hero Night, earning a 4-3 shootout victory over the Walleye de Toledo, affiliate of the Red Wings de Detroit. It was an exciting showdown against the same team the Lions defeated last season to capture the Kelly Cup.

Toledo opened the scoring while shorthanded, as Nick Andrews beat goaltender William Lavallière to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.

The Lions responded quickly. On the power play, Israel Mianscum beat Carter Gylander to tie the game, with assists credited to Jacob Dion and Cédric Desruisseaux.

The Ohio squad regained the lead in the middle frame when Colby Ambrosio netted his team's second goal.

Trois-Rivières answered once again. Following a strong play orchestrated by Riley Kidney, Joe Dunlap drove down the right side and fired a quick shot to even the score. It was the American forward's fifth goal of the season. Desruisseaux picked up his second assist of the game on the play.

The Lions kept up the pressure and, with less than a minute remaining in the period, Anthony Beauregard and Mathias Laferrière created an odd-man rush. Beauregard slid the puck to Jacob Paquette, who scored his third goal of the season to give the Lions a 3-2 lead heading into the intermission.

In the third period, Jacques Bouquot tied the game once again, forcing overtime.

As Toledo applied heavy pressure in the extra frame, Lavallière made several key saves to keep his team alive and send the game to a shootout.

After nine rounds, Jacob Dion sealed the win for Trois-Rivières, giving the Lions both the game and the series victory.

The Lions will return to action on Friday, February 27 at 7 p.m. against the Railers de Worcester, affiliate of the Islanders de New York. The evening will celebrate the affiliation between the Lions and the Canadiens.

For the occasion, Michel Lacroix will serve as the in-house announcer, while Diane Bideaud will provide the entertainment during this Festive Friday presented by the Salon de jeux de Trois-Rivières. Mascots Youppi!, MÉTAL!, and Cosmo will be in attendance, along with former Canadiens players, including Georges Laraque.

A special package including a game ticket and a themed beanie is available for $49.99. Tickets can be purchased at lions3r.com or by contacting a sales representative at 819-519-1634, ext. 200.







